Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: 5 Possible Alonso Replacements at Mclaren

Jamie Davies
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10

F1 Grand Prix of Germany - Practice
Raikkonen and Alonso

As the 2018 Formula 1 season nearly reaches the halfway point, it can only mean that for all 10 teams they must start deciding who will be in their driving seats for next year.

There may be a handful of seats already confirmed for 2019 including the obvious of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel at Scuderia Ferrari.

But there are still many seats up for grabs and the one that everyone is talking about is McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard is apparently not very happy with his current situation at McLaren after so far picking up no race wins or podiums since his return to the team in 2015.

This year could be Alonso's last season with McLaren and it may be his last ever time in F1.

Especially with rumours of the two time world champion moving to Indy Car for 2019 in his quest to win the triple crown as all that is missing in honouree belt is the Indy 500.

So who could be Alonso's successor for next season?

Let's take a look at five possible replacements, shall we...


#5 Valtteri Bottas


2018 French Formula One Grand Prix Race Day Jun 24th
Bottas to McLaren?

It would sound very unlikely that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas would take up a role at McLaren when the Fin is currently at a more advanced team.

But Bottas' situation currently leaves him with no contract for the 2019 season at Mercedes.

In recent rumours of his team mate Hamilton on signing an extension with the silver arrows, it has been said the Briton requested that Toto Wolff and the Mercedes team kept hold of Bottas.

Both Hamilton and Bottas have proven to be very good teammates since the pair joined together at the start of 2017 after Nico Rosberg's surprising move of retiring from the sport.

Surely Bottas will be staying put at Mercedes for another year though?

Page 1 of 5 Next
F1 2018 Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Fernando Alonso Kimi Raikkonen Fernando Alonso Net worth F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
F1: Alonso has another problem with Formula 1
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: 5 Best GPs including the greatest...
RELATED STORY
F1 Rumours: Alonso 'not happy' - Ricciardo warned to join...
RELATED STORY
F1: Why 2018 will be more challenging for McLaren than...
RELATED STORY
F1: Why Fernando Alonso should race in IndyCar - 5...
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: 5 Possible Kimi Raikkonen Replacements for 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 5 funny commercials featuring F1 drivers
RELATED STORY
5 top draws of F1 who are also intensely fit and...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 things to look out for in the Spanish Grand Prix 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us