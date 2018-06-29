F1: 5 Possible Alonso Replacements at Mclaren

Raikkonen and Alonso

As the 2018 Formula 1 season nearly reaches the halfway point, it can only mean that for all 10 teams they must start deciding who will be in their driving seats for next year.

There may be a handful of seats already confirmed for 2019 including the obvious of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel at Scuderia Ferrari.

But there are still many seats up for grabs and the one that everyone is talking about is McLaren's Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard is apparently not very happy with his current situation at McLaren after so far picking up no race wins or podiums since his return to the team in 2015.

This year could be Alonso's last season with McLaren and it may be his last ever time in F1.

Especially with rumours of the two time world champion moving to Indy Car for 2019 in his quest to win the triple crown as all that is missing in honouree belt is the Indy 500.

So who could be Alonso's successor for next season?

Let's take a look at five possible replacements, shall we...

#5 Valtteri Bottas

Bottas to McLaren?

It would sound very unlikely that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas would take up a role at McLaren when the Fin is currently at a more advanced team.

But Bottas' situation currently leaves him with no contract for the 2019 season at Mercedes.

In recent rumours of his team mate Hamilton on signing an extension with the silver arrows, it has been said the Briton requested that Toto Wolff and the Mercedes team kept hold of Bottas.

Both Hamilton and Bottas have proven to be very good teammates since the pair joined together at the start of 2017 after Nico Rosberg's surprising move of retiring from the sport.

Surely Bottas will be staying put at Mercedes for another year though?