F1: 5 Race leaders who were taken out by backmarkers

Force India's Esteban Ocon took out Max Verstappen at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix

Winning races is a daunting task in the competitive sport of Formula One, and a tiny bit of misfortune could turn the race on its head and rob drivers of their deserved victory. At times, the race leaders failed to win the race because they ran out of fuel on the final lap of the Grand Prix.

The other set of unfortunate few were forced to relinquish the race lead after getting into a tussle with the backmarkers while trying to get past them as quickly as possible.

Without further ado, let us take a trip down the memory lane, and look closer at the five race leaders who were taken out by backmarkers in Formula One.

#5 Max Verstappen (Esteban Ocon - Brazil 2018)

At number five, we have the most recent incident involving Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix.

After playing second-best to both the Mercedes and Ferrari machines for most of the 2018 season, Red Bull's Verstappen had an opportunity to secure a memorable race win at the penultimate Grand Prix in Brazil.

The Dutchman started the race from the fifth spot but quickly made his way to the top of the grid and held onto that position until the scuffle with Force India's driver.

Verstappen lapped Ocon, but the German driver continued to push, which led to a collision between the two drivers, costing Verstappen crucial championship points. He went on to finish the race in the second place, some 1.4 seconds behind the five-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Naturally, the Dutchman was not very pleased with the German post-race, and one was even able to see a heated exchange between the two drivers.

Max Verstappen finished the 2018 Formula One season in the fourth place with 249 points.

