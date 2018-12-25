×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1: 5 Race leaders who were taken out by backmarkers 

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
48   //    25 Dec 2018, 12:35 IST

Force India's Esteban Ocon took out Max Verstappen at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix
Force India's Esteban Ocon took out Max Verstappen at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix

Winning races is a daunting task in the competitive sport of Formula One, and a tiny bit of misfortune could turn the race on its head and rob drivers of their deserved victory. At times, the race leaders failed to win the race because they ran out of fuel on the final lap of the Grand Prix.

The other set of unfortunate few were forced to relinquish the race lead after getting into a tussle with the backmarkers while trying to get past them as quickly as possible.

Without further ado, let us take a trip down the memory lane, and look closer at the five race leaders who were taken out by backmarkers in Formula One.

#5 Max Verstappen (Esteban Ocon - Brazil 2018)

At number five, we have the most recent incident involving Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix.

After playing second-best to both the Mercedes and Ferrari machines for most of the 2018 season, Red Bull's Verstappen had an opportunity to secure a memorable race win at the penultimate Grand Prix in Brazil.

The Dutchman started the race from the fifth spot but quickly made his way to the top of the grid and held onto that position until the scuffle with Force India's driver.

Verstappen lapped Ocon, but the German driver continued to push, which led to a collision between the two drivers, costing Verstappen crucial championship points. He went on to finish the race in the second place, some 1.4 seconds behind the five-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Naturally, the Dutchman was not very pleased with the German post-race, and one was even able to see a heated exchange between the two drivers.

Max Verstappen finished the 2018 Formula One season in the fourth place with 249 points.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Red Bull Racing F1 Scuderia Ferrari Michael Schumacher Max Verstappen
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
5 Times F1 Drivers Swapped Seats With Each Other
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Brazilian GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Ideal circuits for the 25-race season
RELATED STORY
F1: 4 Drivers with the most consecutive wins
RELATED STORY
5 interesting race predictions for 2018 Mexican Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Singapore GP
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 talking points from the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Top 5 funny commercials featuring F1 drivers
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 times Verstappen Clashed with Other Drivers
RELATED STORY
F1 Weekend Awards: US GP
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us