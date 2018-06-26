Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: 5 Talking points from the French GP 2018

Learnings from the French Grand Prix 2018

Deep Roy Choudhury
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 17:15 IST
189

TOPSHOT-AUTO-PRIX-F1-FRA-RACE
#77 Bottas Turn 1 incident

Lewis Hamilton cruised past the chequered flag to register his 65th career win at the Circuit Paul Ricard. The French GP started with a first lap drama where Sebastian Vettel made contact with the Finn Valtteri Bottas at Turn 1 damaging his front wing which also led to the Mercedes' left rear puncture. Meanwhile, in chaos, Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly rammed into the rear of Estaben Ocon's Force India taking both cars out of the race and ultimately safety car was deployed on the track. Safety Car was a perfect recovery option for both Bottas and Vettel as they came back into the pits and changed to the yellow soft tires for a longer stint.

The French GP has cleared a lot of doubts and has come back on the F1 calendar with a bang!

So here are 5 key points from the French GP 2018

#5. Cooling issue and disadvantage of Mercedes in traffic.

Bottas following Vettel after the collision
Bottas following Vettel after the collision

Mercedes has been struggling with constant cooling issues which has been a trouble for both the team and the driver. Earlier at Australian GP Lewis Hamilton expressed his displeasure with the issue as he couldn’t attack Vettel because everytime time he got close to Ferrari he had to back off because of the turbulent hot air and it's not a new fact that Mercedes are vulnerable in traffic because of the cooling issue.

The Mercedes team reported that the Finn had a defective diffuser causing a decrease in downforce due to which Bottas was struggling to overtake even the midfield cars, however, the dirty air again played its part and Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas had to back off on many occasions. 



French GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
