F1: 5 Talking Points after the British GP 2019

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 35 // 15 Jul 2019, 13:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It was an action-packed race with Lewis notching up his sixth British GP win

Silverstone is often touted to have the best F1 fans in the world because of the heritage attached to it. On Sunday, Formula One paid back in kind by delivering an action-packed race with some great wheel to wheel racing up and down the grid.

Sure, a cursory glance at the final classification could fool many into thinking that it was yet another race of Mercedes domination - which in many ways it was - but the race had so much more.

It had the young charger in Lando Norris going up against Daniel Ricciardo and putting a move on him. It had another battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc where both youngsters kept the F1 fans on the edge of their seats.

The race yet again witnessed Mercedes stamping their authority on the field by putting together another dominating performance but on a whole, the British GP 2019 had a lot to take home for the fans.

Here is a look at the five talking points after the race.

#1 Lewis Hamilton already has a hand on the championship

With a comfortable cushion to Bottas in the championship, Lewis seems to have everything under control

If Ferrari or anyone for that matter had any hopes of putting together a title fight against Lewis Hamilton then Silverstone should finally put all such aspirations to rest. The Silver Arrows are in a completely different league and with Lewis having a decisive edge over Bottas, it's only a matter of time before he wraps up his sixth championship.

Although it might be argued that this is not the best Lewis Hamilton we've seen and he had a shade of luck going his way with the pitstops, with only Bottas to contend and plenty of breathing room, it looks like more or less a walk in the park for the champion from now.

1 / 5 NEXT