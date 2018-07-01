F1 Austrian GP: Twitter reacts as Max Verstappen wins and heartbreak for Hamilton and Mercedes.
WHAT A RACE! at Red Bull's home track at Spielberg, Austria.
It was Max Verstappen all the way as his orange army in the Verstappen stands witnessed their hero take the first win of the season ahead of the Ferrari's of Raikkonen and Vettel.
It's a day to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as they failed to score any points with both cars out of the race due to reliability issues. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, and Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley were the other affected by engine problems and retired during the course of the race.
A fantastic day for Haas on their 50th Grand Prix as Romain Grosjean finished 4th and thereby scoring his first points of the season while his teammate finished 5th.
Twitter's reacts as Max Verstappen wins after so much criticism this season and Sebastian Vettel retakes the championship lead heading to Hamilton's home race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone
.