F1 Austrian GP: Twitter reacts as Max Verstappen wins and heartbreak for Hamilton and Mercedes.

The Winners of the Austrian GP

WHAT A RACE! at Red Bull's home track at Spielberg, Austria.

It was Max Verstappen all the way as his orange army in the Verstappen stands witnessed their hero take the first win of the season ahead of the Ferrari's of Raikkonen and Vettel.

It's a day to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as they failed to score any points with both cars out of the race due to reliability issues. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, and Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley were the other affected by engine problems and retired during the course of the race.

A fantastic day for Haas on their 50th Grand Prix as Romain Grosjean finished 4th and thereby scoring his first points of the season while his teammate finished 5th.

Twitter's reacts as Max Verstappen wins after so much criticism this season and Sebastian Vettel retakes the championship lead heading to Hamilton's home race, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Spain 2016 : Both Mercedes retire, Max Verstappen wins with Kimi second



Austria 2018 : Both Mercedes retire, Max Verstappen wins with Kimi second#AustrianGP #F1 — Jack Pearson (@JackPearson93) July 1, 2018

Max haters very quiet now #AustrianGP — Dariusz Wielgosz (@16DaRo16) July 1, 2018

If I was on the @ScuderiaFerrari pit wall I would have swapped RAI & VET! #SkyF1 #F1 #AustrianGP — The Pob (@Quemerford) July 1, 2018

Bet Ferrari have the most reliable engine in F1 this season #AustrianGP @LewisHamilton his retirement sucks! Toto Wolf do something 😑 — Cheloti™ (@Sir_Cheloti) July 1, 2018

I’d pay good money to see Daniel Ricciardo in UFC. That is, if he doesn’t go the way of CM Punk… 🤭 #AustrianGP — Tia Owen (@BlazingOptimist) July 1, 2018

I don't want to spoil the dutch party but was Verstappen cleared by the stewards for touching Kimi when he got passed him? I feem like I've missed out on what they were going to do with that one. #AustrianGP #F1 — Maikel Joosten (@maikel0230) July 1, 2018

“It’s our 50th Grand Prix and our best finish for the team,” @RGrosjean said after the #AustrianGP. “This weekend was just what we wanted.” @Haas_Automation | @JackandJonesTM pic.twitter.com/NwIZXu2NFx — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) July 1, 2018

This is unbelievable @MercedesAMGF1 Reliability issues? Seriously? So unusual. Utterly sad for both the drivers. @LewisHamilton You will come back stronger mate! You still got it. #Formula1 #AustrianGP https://t.co/aRY8qvYLSU — Vivek Bakul (@vivek_maru) July 1, 2018

Well that was a much better race than I thought it was going to be. Didn't think Verstappen was going to win before the race. #AustrianGP #F1 — Scott Rose (@srose93) July 1, 2018

🔥 STILL I RISE 🔥 our hearts are broken. but we must be strong and rise from this blow so that we are the ones we hit in the next race @lewishamilton @mercedesamgf1 team_lh f1 #austriangp… https://t.co/tVTGXqsO1v — Yimmy Alexander (@YimmyCapitan) July 1, 2018

Its rare to see so many of the front running cars to have mechanical retirements in a race. What do you put this down to? @CroftyF1 @SkySportsF1 #AskCrofty #F1 #AustrianGP #SkyF1 — The Pob (@Quemerford) July 1, 2018

"Half of Holland is here. Imagine if you guys could play football"

Thanks Christian Horner🙄😂😂🙊#F1 #Formula1 #AustrianGP — Charissa🌻 (@Charissaa8) July 1, 2018

Had an unfair grid penalty for an innocuous qualifying error but drove his heart out on the race day to claim back the lead. Vettel never ceases to regale his fans. Congrats on double podium @ScuderiaFerrari #ForzaFerrari #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/MQogGI9L64 — Sakthi Dharan (@sakthidharan92) July 1, 2018