F1 Belgian GP: Top 5 most successful drivers at the iconic track

The F1 Belgian GP is one of the races on the calendar that has historically been a driver favorite. There aren't many races on the calendar that drivers look at and vouch for the way they do it with this one.

Ad

The race has often had a special meaning for many drivers because of the challenge involved. The race has been a part of the F1 calendar for a long time. So, which of the drivers has been the most successful around Spa? Let's take a look.

5 most successful drivers at F1 Belgian GP

#5 Lewis Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017, 2020)

At #5, we have Lewis Hamilton with 4 wins to his name at Spa. The Brit has never finished below P4 in the F1 Belgian GP throughout his career and has achieved a lot of success. The driver has picked up four wins around the track, with three of those wins coming while driving for Mercedes and one of them coming while racing for McLaren.

Ad

Trending

#4 Kimi Raikkonen (2004, 2005, 2007, 2009)

At #4, we have the Iceman, who was often called the 'King of Spa' in his early racing days. Kimi Raikkonen, in his prime, was a phenom around this track, as he won the race twice with McLaren and twice with Ferrari.

#3 Jim Clark (1962, 1963, 1964, 1965)

When we talk about the Belgian GP, it does take us back to the times when icons like Jim Clark would race here. The legend won the race 4 years in a row, where he was just in a league of his own while driving the Lotus.

Ad

#2 Ayrton Senna (1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991)

At #2, we have Ayrton Senna with 5 wins to his name. The F1 Belgian GP is often considered the track where drivers make a difference, and that has often been seen over the decades. It was even more of a reality during Senna's time, as his first win around the track was in a Lotus.

Once Senna got his hands on the McLaren, the Brazilian went on a 4-year win streak where he would win the F1 Belgian GP every year from 1988 to 1991.

Ad

#1 Michael Schumacher (1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2002)

At the top of the mountain, we have Michael Schumacher with 6 wins at the F1 Belgian GP. The German's first-ever career win came at this track with Benetton in 1992, and from that point onwards he made the place his home. He would end his career with 6 wins around the track, with 3 coming at Benetton and the other 3 at Ferrari.

The track at Spa has been one that has often seen the best drivers outshine the field and some of the names on this list is a testament to just that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More