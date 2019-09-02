F1, Belgium GP 2019: Driver Ratings

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 46 // 02 Sep 2019, 13:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charles Leclerc dedicated his maiden race win to his friend, Anthoine Hubert

As the lights went out during the 2019 Belgium Grand Prix, the drivers, spectators and F1 pundits all had a heavy heart, remembering Anthoine Hubert. The 22-year-old succumbed to injuries from a horrific crash during the Formula 2 race on Saturday.

A moment of silence was maintained for the French driver before the start of the race. During the 19th lap of the race, the number Hubert raced with, the crowd in the grandstands rose as one and gave a standing ovation.

Charles Leclerc emphatically won the Belgium Grand Prix from pole position and dedicated his maiden victory to Anthoine. This came as Ferrari's first race win for the season and they would be hopefully of turning a disappointing season around.

While the driver's championship seems a little too far out of reach for both the Ferrari drivers, they still have a fighting chance for the constrictor's championship. Their focus seems to be turned towards the same, as team orders prevailed on Sunday.

Owing to different tyre strategy, the Ferrari pit wall swiftly got their drivers switched around for the lead of the race. Sebastian Vettel, the man on the short end of the stick, had to then stay out and defend from the attacking Mercedes to give Leclerc a healthy lead ahead.

Charles put no foot wrong to achieve what his team needed. Here's a look at how the rest of the drivers fared:

#10 Williams

Williams put on another sub-par performance this season

George Russell - P15

George Russell was pushed up to begin his race in P14 due to a bunch of grid penalties for other drivers. The Williams driver, however, was not able to make the most of that opportunity. He crossed the finished line in 15th, ahead of both Alfa Romeos and his teammate during a mostly uneventful race for him.

Driver Rating – 3/10

Advertisement

Robert Kubica - P17

Robert Kubica underwent yet another forgettable Grand Prix as he reached the chequered flag in 17th place. The Polish driver started from the pitlane due to changes being made on his Williams under parc ferme. It was saddening to see Sir Frank Williams in the garage watching his prestigious team fall so far down the rung.

Driver Rating – 1/10

1 / 10 NEXT