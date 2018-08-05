Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1: Best Wins of Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari

Tanya Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
333   //    05 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Sebastian Vettel has accumulated 51 victories and four world championships till date over his stellar stint in Formula One. While all of his drivers’ titles have come with Red Bull Racing, he has driven brilliantly for Scuderia Ferrari in his recent years, quickly becoming a Tifosi favourite.

He gave chase to the championship in 2017 before it slipped from his fingers and he is in contention for the title in 2018 as well. Despite being 24 points adrift of championship rival Lewis Hamilton, the German is well within range to steal away the trophy for himself. His efforts have ensured that only ten points separate Ferrari from front-runners Mercedes in the constructors' table.

With nine Grand Prix still left in the 2018 calendar, Vettel would be hoping for the summer break to give him some respite and help him make a reinvigorated comeback to Formula One.

Sebastian has been racing for Ferrari since 2015, and with the exception of a dismal 2016 where no wins came his way, he has tasted immense success. He has emerged victorious twelve times in red over the years and here is a list of five of his best wins in the Prancing Horse team:-

#5 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

The two Mercedes drivers locked out the front row, but Sebastian Vettel made a quick getaway to jump ahead of Lewis Hamilton. The pole sitter, Valtteri Bottas maintained position, but a train of front-runners developed behind him, waiting for an opportunity to overtake him.

The German came into the pits for supersoft tyres early on and went back out in traffic. Lap 12 and 13 saw drama with the retirement of Max Verstappen and a collision between Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll respectively.

The safety car period right after saw a double stacked pit stop for Mercedes, allowing Vettel to grab the lead. Bottas tried to sneak a look past the Ferrari but was unable to overtake. Hamilton, meanwhile, was awarded a five-second penalty for slowing down excessively in the pits and impeding Daniel Ricciardo behind him.

With nobody able to challenge Sebastian, the 31-year-old clinched victory in Bahrain.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
British GP Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel
Tanya Kumar
ANALYST
Avid follower of most sports. F1, Cricket and a pen are among a few things that make me happy; especially when I get an opportunity to blend them together. Latest life philosophy- "Sometimes you just have to lick the stamp and send it.", courtesy favourite driver, Daniel Ricciardo.
Sebastian Vettel: 'I am sportsman, I am not celebrity'
RELATED STORY
Vettel responds to Hamilton bluntly accusing Ferrari of...
RELATED STORY
Horner Believes Ferrari Engine is Best in the Business
RELATED STORY
Silverstone win gives Vettel psychological boost - Ross...
RELATED STORY
F1, British Grand Prix 2018: Race Predictions
RELATED STORY
Was Ferrari's Silverstone win their finest stroke in...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the 2018 British GP
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: Top 5 races of all time at...
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: Vettel Feels New DRS Zone at...
RELATED STORY
F1: 3 Reasons why Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel are best...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us