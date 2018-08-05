F1: Best Wins of Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari

Tanya Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 333 // 05 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

F1 Grand Prix of Hungary

Sebastian Vettel has accumulated 51 victories and four world championships till date over his stellar stint in Formula One. While all of his drivers’ titles have come with Red Bull Racing, he has driven brilliantly for Scuderia Ferrari in his recent years, quickly becoming a Tifosi favourite.

He gave chase to the championship in 2017 before it slipped from his fingers and he is in contention for the title in 2018 as well. Despite being 24 points adrift of championship rival Lewis Hamilton, the German is well within range to steal away the trophy for himself. His efforts have ensured that only ten points separate Ferrari from front-runners Mercedes in the constructors' table.

With nine Grand Prix still left in the 2018 calendar, Vettel would be hoping for the summer break to give him some respite and help him make a reinvigorated comeback to Formula One.

Sebastian has been racing for Ferrari since 2015, and with the exception of a dismal 2016 where no wins came his way, he has tasted immense success. He has emerged victorious twelve times in red over the years and here is a list of five of his best wins in the Prancing Horse team:-

#5 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain

The two Mercedes drivers locked out the front row, but Sebastian Vettel made a quick getaway to jump ahead of Lewis Hamilton. The pole sitter, Valtteri Bottas maintained position, but a train of front-runners developed behind him, waiting for an opportunity to overtake him.

The German came into the pits for supersoft tyres early on and went back out in traffic. Lap 12 and 13 saw drama with the retirement of Max Verstappen and a collision between Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll respectively.

The safety car period right after saw a double stacked pit stop for Mercedes, allowing Vettel to grab the lead. Bottas tried to sneak a look past the Ferrari but was unable to overtake. Hamilton, meanwhile, was awarded a five-second penalty for slowing down excessively in the pits and impeding Daniel Ricciardo behind him.

With nobody able to challenge Sebastian, the 31-year-old clinched victory in Bahrain.

1 / 5 NEXT