F1 Brazilian GP: Drivers with the most wins at Interlagos

The Brazilian Grand Prix has been held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo for the majority of the race's existence. The track has seen some big alterations to its layouts over the decades, but the characteristics have remained the same. With a combination of long straights, wide sweeping corners, big elevation changes, and its unusual anti-clockwise layout, it's one of the biggest challenges on the calendar.

Interlagos has been on and off the calendar since the early 1970s, but which drivers have had the most success here over the years?

Nico Rosberg 2014, 2015

Rosberg won back-to-back Brazilian GPs in 2014 & 15

With a dominant Mercedes and this being one of Lewis Hamilton’s poorest circuits, Nico Rosberg claimed victories in back-to-back years at Interlagos. Both times he qualified on pole and led from start to finish, keeping Hamilton at bay despite the Brit’s best efforts, as he sought out a first win in his hero’s home country.

Rosberg failed to win the championship in both of those years, but the German did claim his one and only drivers' world championship in 2016, a year he did not win the Brazil race.

Mark Webber 2009, 2011

Webber won the race in 2009 when Jenson Button was crowned World Champion

Mark Webber won his first Grand Prix in 2009, after Red Bull adapted to the regulation changes better than most of their competitors. Sebastian Vettel challenged Jenson Button for the title that season, but it was the Australian who won at Interlagos that year.

Rubens Barrichello qualified on pole for his home race, but the Sao Paulo native had a typically poor home Grand Prix and the Aussie swept in to claim victory. Button's fifth place sealed the drivers' world championship on a day of mixed emotions for Red Bull. Webber also had his sole win in 2011 at this circuit, a dominant victory despite Vettel starting from pole.

