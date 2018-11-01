×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

F1 Brazilian GP: Drivers with the most wins at Interlagos

George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8   //    01 Nov 2018, 02:29 IST

The Brazilian Grand Prix has been held at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo for the majority of the race's existence. The track has seen some big alterations to its layouts over the decades, but the characteristics have remained the same. With a combination of long straights, wide sweeping corners, big elevation changes, and its unusual anti-clockwise layout, it's one of the biggest challenges on the calendar.

Interlagos has been on and off the calendar since the early 1970s, but which drivers have had the most success here over the years?

Nico Rosberg 2014, 2015

Rosberg won back-to-back Brazilian GPs in 2014 & 15
Rosberg won back-to-back Brazilian GPs in 2014 & 15

With a dominant Mercedes and this being one of Lewis Hamilton’s poorest circuits, Nico Rosberg claimed victories in back-to-back years at Interlagos. Both times he qualified on pole and led from start to finish, keeping Hamilton at bay despite the Brit’s best efforts, as he sought out a first win in his hero’s home country.

Rosberg failed to win the championship in both of those years, but the German did claim his one and only drivers' world championship in 2016, a year he did not win the Brazil race.

Mark Webber 2009, 2011

Webber won the race in 2009 when Jenson Button was crowned World Champion
Webber won the race in 2009 when Jenson Button was crowned World Champion

Mark Webber won his first Grand Prix in 2009, after Red Bull adapted to the regulation changes better than most of their competitors. Sebastian Vettel challenged Jenson Button for the title that season, but it was the Australian who won at Interlagos that year.

Rubens Barrichello qualified on pole for his home race, but the Sao Paulo native had a typically poor home Grand Prix and the Aussie swept in to claim victory. Button's fifth place sealed the drivers' world championship on a day of mixed emotions for Red Bull. Webber also had his sole win in 2011 at this circuit, a dominant victory despite Vettel starting from pole.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Brazilian GP 2018 Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Michael Schumacher Sebastian Vettel
George Howson
CONTRIBUTOR
F1: 5 facts about the Brazilian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Drivers with the most podiums without a World...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Drivers who won from the back of the grid
RELATED STORY
F1 Drivers who have achieved the most number of Grand...
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Unusual F1 Podium Ceremonies, bet you never knew!
RELATED STORY
5 Current F1 drivers with the most first lap retirements
RELATED STORY
F1, Mexican GP 2018: Top 5 Races of All-time
RELATED STORY
F1: The best of Daniel Ricciardo in the 2018 season
RELATED STORY
F1 Japanese: Top 5 races of all time 
RELATED STORY
F1: Drivers who were Black Flagged during a Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us