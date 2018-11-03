F1 Brazilian GP: Top 5 title turnarounds at Interlagos

George Howson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11 // 03 Nov 2018, 22:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Since moving to the backend of the Formula 1 calendar in 2004, Brazil’s Interlagos circuit has been the host of many title deciders over the years. Some of the most incredible moments in F1 history have occurred at the track in recent times, here are the occasions which have thrilled us all and changed the title race.

5 - 2010, Vettel sets up a 4-way title scrap

Vettel set up title win in 2010 at the penultimate round of the season

The 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix saw five drivers, Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and defending champion Jenson Button entered the race with a shot at that year’s drivers' title. None of the championship contenders sat on pole, though, as Nico Hulkenberg timed his qualifying lap perfectly in wet conditions to claim what is still the only pole of his career.

The rookie couldn’t convert Williams’ first pole since 2005 into a win, though, as Vettel got down the inside into the first corner and Webber followed suit in the sister Red Bull at the end of the back straight. Hulkenberg did his utmost to hold Alonso back, but the German’s efforts were in vain, the Ferrari getting by on Lap 7. Hamilton would also get past into 4th a few tours later, while his teammate Button struggled at the tail end of the points.

Button would later recover to fifth, but this wasn't enough to go to Abu Dhabi with a shot at defending his title. He would've likely finished fourth, but Hamilton had to finish ahead of him for McLaren to have any say in the title scrap.

The top four would finish in the same positions, none of them being able to catch each other in sweltering heat. Vettel would win the title at the next round, the only point in the season where he topped the drivers' standings.

1 / 5 NEXT