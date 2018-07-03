Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1: Early Predictions for British GP

Pranav Mathur
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Jul 2018

Formula 1 returns this weekend to one of the most iconic circuits it has raced to date. Silverstone was the first track where F1 raced in 1950 after the creation of 'World Championship of Drivers'.

The going has not been smooth for the circuit owners BRDC, who have already activated a break clause in their contract. This means that unless a new contract is signed, F1 will be racing at the iconic circuit for the last time in 2019.

#1 Mercedes strikes back

F1 Grand Prix of Austria
Lewis Hamilton at the Austrian GP

That sounds a bit Star Wars-ish, but it is on the cards after the mighty Mercedes were left with no points in the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.

With a comprehensive upgrade package coming in Austria, the world champions had set out to 'frighten' their rivals with raw pace but that ended when both Bottas and Hamilton retired due to mechanical failure. One can expect that the reigning driver and constructor champions have figured out the fault lines and more importantly put appropriate fixes in place.

This means that the Silver Arrows will be more than ready to put up a giant comeback. Lewis Hamilton will be even more pumped up as this is the circuit he grew up karting on, and with thousands of British fans in stands, he will be raring to charge through the field.

Page 1 of 5
British GP Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Kimi Raikkonen Lewis Hamilton
