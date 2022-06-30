F1 British Grand Prix: Who has the most wins?

The F1 British Grand Prix has been a part of the sport for a long time and has been a favorite hunting ground for many drivers. None of them, however, have been able to achieve the kind of success that British F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has. The Mercedes driver has as many as eight wins at the track and has been dominating here ever since the Turbo-Hybrid era started.

Jim Clark, another British F1 legend, has 5 wins, level with Alain Prost who also achieved the same number of wins. Michael Schumacher, the retired 7-time world champion, had three wins at the British GP, while both Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have 2 wins each.

Which F1 British GPs did Lewis Hamilton win?

For Lewis Hamilton, his relationship with the F1 British GP started early as he scored pole position in his very first race here in 2007. He was unable to convert that into a win but redeemed himself the very next season with a dominant win in 2008 to pick up his first-ever triumph on home soil.

After a lean spell with McLaren, Hamilton once again struck form during the turbo-hybrid era as he would drop just two wins on this track since 2014 (once to Sebastian Vettel and once to Max Verstappen) and pick up seven more wins while driving a Mercedes.

Which of Lewis Hamilton's F1 British GP wins was the best?

While Lewis Hamilton has had some dominating races at Silverstone while driving a Mercedes, it's hard to deny that there was always an inherent speed advantage that did make things a tad easier.

His win in 2008 in treacherous conditions, however, had nothing of the sort. The McLaren was just as good in the wet as Ferrari, where Kimi Raikkonen pressured Hamilton in the early stages of the race. When it came down to the nitty-gritty, however, Hamilton shone through.

After the first set of pitstops, where McLaren opted to change the tires for both drivers, Hamilton took advantage of the fresher rubber and started streaking away. By putting together lap times that were seconds quicker than what anyone else was doing at the time, the Briton ended up lapping every driver until P4 in that race.

There were question marks over the quality of the new talent that had joined the grid in 2007. This race removed any such doubts that anyone could have had about the McLaren driver.

There were the ones that he missed as well!

In between the first win in 2008 and his return to form in 2014, Lewis Hamilton went through a rather barren run as he was unable to put together much of a challenge with his McLaren. The 2009 season featured an uncompetitive McLaren under Hamilton, the 2010 season featured an unmatched Red Bull, the 2011 season was a Fernando Alonso masterclass while the 2012 and 2013 seasons were written off as well.

It wasn't until the Turbo-Hybrid era that the Mercedes driver struck gold and never looked back.

