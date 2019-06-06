F1 Canadian Grand Prix , Montreal 2019 How to Watch? Preview, Start Time, Live Stream Details, Circuit and Weather info

Monish Salimath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 16 // 06 Jun 2019, 14:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

The Formula One circus head to Montreal for the round-7 of the F1 world championship. The Canadian Grand Prix is hosted in one of best streets circuits in F1, the circuit Gilles Villeneuve sitting on a man made island in the St. Lawrence river.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton currently leads the F1 standings by 17 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Both the Mercedes drivers have won three races each from the opening six races with stunning five 1-2 finishes for the German manufacturer.

Ferrari on the other hand have seen one of the worst starts to a season and still are in the hunt to score their first win of 2019. The Montreal Grand Prix would be the best chance for Vettel and Leclerc to make it to the top with Ferrari's superior straight line speed coming in to play.

It's the home Grand Prix for Lance Stroll, the Canadian youngster who already has an F1 podium under his belt will be hoping for a strong weekend in his first ever Canadian GP with the Racing Point Formula One team.

Can Red Bull and Max Verstappen stop Ferrari or Mercedes from winning this weekend?

When is the Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying?

The Qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix is on Saturday 8th of June, 14.00(Local Time),19:00 (UK), and 23:30(India)

When and where is the 2019 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Weekend?

The Formula 1 Canadian GP takes place on Sunday, 9th June 2019 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at Quebec, Montreal, Canada.

The Canadian Grand Prix start time is scheduled to be 14:10 (Local Time), 19:10(UK), and 23:40 (India).

Practice 1 will be held on 7th June, Friday at 10:00 (Local Time), 15:00 (UK) and, 19:30 (India).

Advertisement

Practice 2 will also be held on the same day at 14:00(Local Time), 19:00(UK) and, 23:30 (India).

Practice 3 takes place on Saturday, 8th June and the session commences at 10:00 (Local time), 15:00 (UK), and 19:30 (India) on 25th May 2019.

Where to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix in the UK?

Sky Sports has an exclusive deal to F1's Live TV rights in the UK. The Canadian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, and the race will be telecasted on Sky Sports F1 and Now TV.

Where to watch F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Canadian GP will be available on Ten, Ten HD and Fox Sports in Australia.

Where to watch F1 Canadian GP in the USA?

The Live Telecast of the Canadian GP is available on ESPN and ESPN-2 in the USA.

Where to watch F1 Canadian GP in India? How to watch F1 in India: TV channel, Online live stream details and more

Star Sports Select 2 & Select HD2 will telecast the Practice, Qualifying and the Canadian Grand Prix race Live in India. Online Live Stream of the qualifying and the race is available on Hotstar.com

Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Info

Circuit Location: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Quebec, Montreal, Canada.

Most Wins (Driver): Michael Schumacher (7)

Most Wins (Constructor): Ferrari (14)

Lap Record: Rubens Barrichello 2004: 1:13.622

Number of Laps: 70

Track Length: 4.361km

Weather Forecast for 2019 Canadian Grand Prix:

Ambient temperatures is the forecast for practice, qualifying and the Canadian Grand Prix main race.The temperature is expected to be in the range 22- 24 C

What tyres have the teams and drivers chosen for 2019 Canadian GP?

Pirelli has allocated these F1 Tyres for the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix - C5 Red Soft tyres, C4 Yellow Medium, and C3 White Hard tyres. Wet weather and intermediate tyres are also available for the teams in case of rains.

F1 Tyres Allocation for 2019 Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal

Who won the 2018 Canadian Grand Prix?

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel won the Canadian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes' Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in 2018 at Circuit Gilles Villenueve in Montreal.