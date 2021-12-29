F1 Drivers' top 10 drivers of the season revealed; fans upset over missing star

The current F1 drivers' list of the top 10 drivers of the year has been revealed with 2021 world champion Max Verstappen topping the list. Fans, however, have had a mixed reaction to the fact that Sergio Perez is nowhere to be seen on the list. Meanwhile, Mick Schumacher, who has scored absolutely no points this season, made it into the top 10.

Max Verstappen was followed by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who lost his shot at a record-breaking 8th championship to the Red Bull driver on the very last lap of the final race. While both drivers have made nearly no mistakes all season, luck has played a significant role in bringing the two drivers into Abu Dhabi on equal points.

Lando Norris proved himself to be a rising sensation, especially in the first half of the season with some glorious drives. His former team-mate Carlos Sainz earned fourth place on the list with his exceptional consistency in his first year with Ferrari.

The Spaniard was followed by his team-mate Charles Leclerc, whom he beat to P5 in the drivers' championship. The Alpine duo of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were ranked sixth and ninth respectively, with Pierre Gasly and George Russell separating the two.

George Russell scored fewer points than drivers such as Perez and Valtteri Bottas, who have both been left off the list. The Briton, however, managed to achieve a podium finish and 16 points for the team in a car that was unquestionably one of the slowest this season. This is a testament to his talent and earns him his place on the list.

Mick Schumacher was ranked 10th, above the likes of Perez, Bottas and Ricciardo, all of whom have had some exhilarating wheel-to-wheel action and podium finishes. Fans of the sport are, however, devastated to see the Haas driver up there since his season was underwhelming, to say the least.

F1 fans visibly upset that Sergio Perez did not make it to the top 10

Sergio Perez has had an undeniably inconsistent first season with Red Bull this year. His impressive battles with Hamilton in Turkey and Abu Dhabi and contributions to the team as a wingman to his team-mate, however, played a significant role in Verstappen's eventual championship win.

Formula 1 @F1



Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated



Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds



"Checo is a legend" says Max over team radio



🇦🇪 LAP 21/58Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustratedHamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds"Checo is a legend" says Max over team radio #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 LAP 21/58Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds "Checo is a legend" says Max over team radio #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/Thc5IPQV09

Several fans claim Perez has been "robbed" and deserves credit for his 2021 season.

Comments on the top 10 drivers (Via Instagram : @f1)

Fabio Lazarte @fabiolzrt



#FormulaOne

#SergioPerez #top10 Yes, Checo Perez might deserve to be in the top 10 list... but impliying, him not being there because racism(?) in F1 is just delusional. Yes, Checo Perez might deserve to be in the top 10 list... but impliying, him not being there because racism(?) in F1 is just delusional. #FormulaOne#SergioPerez #top10 https://t.co/3kKWZqEKM4

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anurag C