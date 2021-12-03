"It is satisfying": Ferrari F1 driver Carlos Sainz talks about incredible 13-race finishing streak 

Carlos Sainz is coming to the end of his first season with legendary Italian team Scuderia Ferrari. The Spaniard has had one of his best seasons in F1 so far and is currently on a sensational 13-race finishing streak, longer than anyone on the grid in 2021. Sainz currently stands merely 6.5 points behind his team-mate Charles Leclerc, who is currently in his third season with the team.

Sharing his views on the much-desired streak, Sainz acknowledged that although it is satisfying, he could have been in a better position. Here's what the Ferrari driver had to say:

"Could've been more. Just because the other two races where I didn't get points I actually finished 11th I think"

So far in the 2021 season, Sainz has scored points in 18 out of the 20 races that have taken place and secured P11 in Portugal and France. Additionally, he has also secured 3 out of the 4 podiums that the Scuderia Ferrari team has scored this season.

Carlos Sainz's phenomenal consistency in his first season with Ferrari

After two very successful seasons with McLaren, Carlos Sainz parted ways with his beloved side to join the red team Scuderia Ferrari. To everyone's surprise, Sainz has had one of his most consistent seasons so far and contributed greatly to the team's battle with McLaren for third place in the constructor's standings.

Here's what Carlos Sainz had to say about his season and where he believes he stands:

"It's been a good season so far. Consistent. Maybe not as flashy as I would have liked it to be I think in some cases, but we still got the three podiums, we still got a lot of points and I'm still in a good place both in the drivers' and for the team in the constructors' championship."

Although Carlos Sainz has yet to bag his first ever Grand Prix win, we have no doubt that it is now closer than ever.

