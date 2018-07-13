F1 Drivers with the most podiums without a World Championship

Since 2016 with Nico Rosberg winning the Drivers' Championship, we have not had a first timer as a world champion and in this 2018 F1 season, it looks likely to be a fight for a 5th title between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

There are many drivers who have also been on the podium but have not ended up with an F1 World Championship and so here are the top five drivers with the most podiums in Formula One but have not picked up the elusive Driver's World Championship, going from lowest to the highest.

#5 Mark Webber- 42 podiums

Mark Webber

Just edging out Felipe Massa off this list by a grand total of 1 podium is Mr. Aussie Grit himself, Mark Webber. Sadly regarded like a few on this list as the no.2 driver of the team, inferior to their superstar teammate, you would always wonder what would happen if these drivers were the no.1 driver at that time.

Webber spent 11 years in Formula One, with four different teams. Starting off in Minardi in 2002 and then Jaguar, he didn't score his first podium till the 2005 season when he was driving for Williams. A disappointing 2006 season saw him go to Red Bull where he saw out his career and had a lot more success in the V8 era.

Like in Williams, he got a podium in his first season, but none in his second season. However the retirement of David Coulthard and the necessity of experience next to a young Sebastian Vettel required Webber to stay, and he did a very good job for the team.

In the 2009 season, he scored his first podium in China and then got another in Spain, before coming second in two races in a row before eventually finishing on the top spot for the first time in his career in Germany. Throughout his time at Red Bull, he scored consistent podiums which allowed Red Bull to win four consecutive Constructors' titles but all of the Drivers' titles went to his 'superior' teammate Vettel.

In 2010, he was in the fight for the World title which Vettel claimed but would mainly stay as the no.2 driver to back up Vettel, especially as no one could forget "Multi 21" at the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix, where Vettel ignored the instructions of Red Bull and overtook Webber to win the race.

A fine racer, and a very enjoyable pundit now on Channel 4 in the UK, Webber was a reliable teammate with a typical grit of an Aussie.