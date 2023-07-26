F1 fans react to Formula One demanding Las Vegas clubs to block views or shell out $2,250,000 - “‪The sport needs you Bernie Ecclestone‬”

F1 owners Liberty Media have recently sent letters to several club, casino, and restaurant owners located near the Las Vegas F1 track to pay a whopping $1,500 fee for every person. This fee is essentially a ticket for those who normally go to these public places but will still be able to watch the race since the club, restaurant, etc. will be so close to the track.

For example, for restaurants and clubs that have a seating capacity of 1500, their licensing fee will go up to $2,250,000. This amount will need to be paid by the restaurants, regardless of how many people have actually attended the venue during the race weekend. This means that the licensing fee is not based on the actual number of people attending the venue; it is based on the capacity of that venue.

If the venues do not comply with these licensing rules, they will have to block off the view from their restaurant or club and make sure the attendants are not able to peek and watch the race at no additional cost.

As soon as this news went viral on social media platforms, several F1 fans reacted to it. While some agreed that people could not attend a regular restaurant and still watch the whole Las Vegas GP, others stated that this was another money-grabbing tactic from the mass media giant.

People joked and mentioned Bernie Ecclestone and how the sport needs him now. Others also pointed out other races like Monaco and Imola GP, where people are able to enjoy the race from various locations without paying extra.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Seems crazy to me. Do they charge people in apartments in Monaco or restaurants?"

Logan Sargeant on the upcoming 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

F1 rookie Logan Sargeant spoke about another one of his home races that will soon be held in the glamorous city of Las Vegas. The Williams driver stated that he is unsure about how the race weekend will go. He expects a bit of partying along with the race, especially because the race is in Las Vegas. In his interview with GiveMeSport, he said:

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect! I’m expecting a busy weekend on my part. But I think it’s going to be a bit of a mix between partying with a race there for the fans. I’m not really sure [how it’ll go.] It’s either going to be amazing or probably not great, so I guess we’ll see."

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP will be held on November 18 at 10:00 p.m. local time.