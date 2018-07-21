F1 German GP 2018: Race Predictions and things we learnt from Qualifying

German Grand Prix Qualifying Classification, Formula One Content Pool

Formula One has returned to Germany in 2018 after a one year gap and everybody in the country would be rooting for the homeboy, Sebastian Vettel. The fans would have every reason to rejoice, seeing how Vettel is on the pole.

An occurrence that stood out was the inconsistency in performances between drivers of the same team. It is unusual for teammates to have a vast gap between their time sheets, given that they drive essentially the same cars. However, during the German Grand Prix we witnessed McLaren, Williams and Force India, all managing to push one racer out into the later parts of qualifying while the other was stuck back in Q1.

Something similar happened with Mercedes and Red Bull, albeit for different issues. Daniel Ricciardo did not bother taking part in Q2 because he would be starting at the back of the grid regardless. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, was unable to bring his car back into the pits, effectively ending his qualifying in Q2.

The Grand Prix has already shaped up beautifully with two front-runners subjected to the back and the local hero beginning the race in pole position, and here’s a list of events that could unfold:

#5 Strong finish for Haas

Looking at how the season has gone for Haas, they deserve luck turning in their favour. Austrian Grand Prix was evidence of how well both their drivers can perform if things go their way. They would be hoping for a repeat during the German Grand Prix.

With two drivers of the top three teams not claiming spots in the top ten, it leaves two spots for the Haas racers to fill. Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean have managed to slip into P5 and P6, respectively, and if they can hold onto those spots or improve on that, that would prove a big win for the United States based team.

