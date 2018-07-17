F1 German Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live stream, Start time, TV coverage, Weather Forecast and Track info Hockenheimring

F1 Grand Prix of Germany

Formula 1 heads to Hockenheimring for the Round-11 of the F1 World Championship, the German Grand Prix 2018. The GP is included in the Calendar after a gap of one year.

Sebastian Vettel tops the championship standings by 8 points over Lewis Hamilton heading to his home race in Germany. Another German who will be looking for a strong finish is Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

Formula One's first ever triple header concluded in Silverstone with Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull winning a race each.

In 2016, it was the German Nico Rosberg who claimed pole in his Mercedes but his teammate Hamilton went on to win the race with Ricciardo and Verstappen finishing second and third respectively.

A third DRS zone has been placed on the track after the start/finish straight as part of the FIA's attempt to improve overtaking opportunities in F1.

Mercedes will be the team to beat on their home turf but Ferrari will be very closely matched in terms of pace and the Red Bull will be looking to score a podium during the Sunday's race.

The Battle in midfield is likely between Haas and Renault. Hulkenberg will be looking to top the midfield battle as he is managed to do the same in the earlier races this year.

When is the German Grand Prix Weekend?

The German Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 22, 2018.

It will commence at local time 3.10pm ( 6.40pm India Standard Time (IST)).

Before that, free practice one FP1 is on Friday, July 20 at (2.30pm IST) 10.00 am UK time with free practice two FP2 scheduled at (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

Free Practice three FP3 is on Saturday, July 21 at ( 3.30pm IST) 11.00 am UK time and the battle for pole position follows with qualifying for the German GP at (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

What TV channel is the German Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The German Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2 in India, ABC, Sky Sports in the UK.

The LIVE stream of the F1 German Grand Prix will be available on www.hotstar.com, Channel 4 in the UK.

Coverage of the race will begin at 6.40 pm on Sunday, July 22.

On Friday, FP1 will be on air from 2.30 pm and practice two from 6.30pm.

Practice three will be live from 3.30pm on Saturday and F1 Qualifying for German Grand Prix from 6.30 pm.

What circuit is the German Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The German GP is held at the Hockenheimring Circuit, Germany.

The total race distance is 306.458 km with a total of 67 Laps, each lap being 4.574 Km.

Tyre choice/availability for the German Grand Prix 2018.

Pirelli is getting the Ultra soft, soft and the medium tyres for the German Grand Prix 2018 at Hockenheimring, Germany. Wet Weather and Intermediate tyres will be available in case of rain.

Weather Forecast, Hockenheimring circuit, Germany.

According to accuweather.com

The weather forecast says it is going to be a Bright and Sunny German Grand Prix on Sunday, July 22 with a temperature predicted to be 28-30C degree, possible rain during the Saturday's Qualifying.

