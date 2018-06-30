F1: Has Charles Leclerc Agreed to a Two-Year Ferrari Deal From 2019

Charles Leclerc has allegedly agreed to drive for Ferrari for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The Sauber racer is a part of the Ferrari junior driver programme and thus, already has a contract with the Prancing Horse team.

There has been increased speculation about which seat the Monégasque driver would be warming from the next year onward. He has been continually linked with Ferrari and his stellar performances throughout the ongoing Formula One season have solidified this surmise.

Charles has become a regular fixture in the second part of qualifying and has brought home 11 points from eight races. On the other hand, Ferrari driver, Kimi Räikkönen has been performing below-par and is placed fifth in the driver standings. The world champion seems to have run out of favour and the red team are looking for a replacement in Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari have matched championship leaders, Mercedes, for pace throughout the season, but are trailing 23 points behind the Silver Arrows in the Constructor standings. The Italian team require both their drivers to bring home a strong points haul in order to win the constructors’ championship. This might compel them to let go of the Kimi Räikkönen who has been driving for them for the past five years.

Scuderia Ferrari are not known to sign young drivers but they might make an exception for the 20-year-old based on his rookie season. If the deal is completed, the Monégasque driver would be pairing up with Sebastian Vettel who is under contract with Ferrari till the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 F1 team are reported via a tweet that Leclerc will be in the Ferrari next season alongside Sebastian Vettel.

While Leclerc’s future is yet unconfirmed, Sauber’s team principal, Frédéric Vasseur, has established that Leclerc would be finishing the season with Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Vasseur clarified, “We have a contract until the end of the season and we didn’t speak so far about the future. I think it’s better to finish the season and to have a normal approach and speed of the process.”

The 20-year-old has always been eyed as a future Ferrari driver and he has exceeded expectations and brought in results for his team. It is only a matter of when before the Monégasque racer is seen donning red and competing for the Italian team.