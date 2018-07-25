F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2018 - Where to watch? Online Live stream, Start time, TV coverage, Weather Forecast and Track info Hungaroring

Hungaroring Overview

Formula 1 heads to Hungaroring, Budapest for the Round-12 of the F1 World Championship, the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton leads the championship standings by 17 points over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton put a brilliant show in Germany after starting 14th on the gird and took victory as Vettel crashed out in front of his home crowd in challenging wet conditions.

The Budapest Grand Prix is always a crucial event as teams and drivers look for the perfect boost before they head to their winter break, it's crucial this year after a huge swing in the title race in Germany.

Ferrari is still the car to watch out for the win and Vettel will be defending his win at Hungary too. He started from pole in 2017 and won the race ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Valtteri Bottas. The circuit has favored Reb Bull cars in the past and the team will look very competitive while Verstappen and Ricciardo will be the eyeing the top spot this weekend. Mercedes are expecting them to be a little slower than the Ferrari's but we have seen them match the prancing horses Sunday's.

The Battle in midfield is likely between Haas, Force India, and Renault.

Michael Schumacher holds the lap record in Hungary with a time 1:19.071 in his Ferrari, we expect that record to be shattered in the new generation hybrid cars.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix Weekend?

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

It will commence at local time 3.10pm ( 6.40pm India Standard Time (IST)).

Before that, free practice one FP1 is on Friday, July 27 at (2.30pm IST) 10.00 am UK time with free practice two FP2 scheduled at (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

Free Practice three FP3 is on Saturday, July 28 at ( 3.30pm IST) 11.00 am UK time and the battle for pole position follows with qualifying for the Hungarian GP at (6.30pm IST) 2.00 pm UK time.

What TV channel is the Hungarian Grand Prix coverage on and where can I watch it Online/LIVE stream?

The Hungarian Grand Prix will be live on Star Sports Select HD2 in India, ABC, Sky Sports in the UK.

The LIVE stream of the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix will be available on www.hotstar.com, Channel 4 in the UK.

Coverage of the race will begin at 6.40 pm on Sunday, July 29.

On Friday, FP1 will be on air from 2.30 pm and practice two from 6.30pm.

Practice three will be live from 3.30pm on Saturday and F1 Qualifying for Hungarian Grand Prix from 6.30 pm.

What circuit is the German Grand Prix held at and how many laps do the drivers race for?

The Hungarian GP is held at the Hungaroring Circuit, Budapest, Hungary.

The total race distance is 306.63 km with a total of 70 Laps, each lap being 4.381 Km.

Tyre choice/availability for the German Grand Prix 2018.

Pirelli is getting the Ultra soft, soft and the medium tyres for the German Grand Prix 2018 for the Hungarian GP at Hungaroring, Budapest. Wet Weather and Intermediate tyres will be available in case of rain.

Weather Forecast, Hockenheimring circuit, Germany.

According to accuweather.com

The weather forecast for the Hungarian Grand Prix 2018, chances of rain for Saturdays Qualifying and Sundays Race. The Friday practice should see the sunshine bright. Another wet race of cards at Hungary?

