F1: Is it too soon for Lando Norris to join The Formula 1 Grid?

George Howson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 164 // 03 Sep 2018, 23:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lando Norris

Lando Norris has recently been announced as the replacement for Stoffel Vandoorne at McLaren for the 2019 season. For some, this is no surprise, after all, Vandoorne has been under-performing for large periods of the season and Norris is McLaren's test driver and has been given run-outs in Free Practice sessions.

For others, though, this ends the rumours of the Brit joining another team on loan. At just 19-years-old come March 2019, he will be the youngest man on the grid as things stand. Time is on the Somerset native's side, but is it a case of too much too soon for Lando?

Past examples

McLaren have had a mixed bag of results when promoting youngsters

Like their great rivals Ferrari, McLaren often opts for the tried and tested drivers when selecting their driver pairing. After all, experience is one of the most important attributes to choosing who you put in the cockpit. The Woking outfit's academy has produced some exceptional talents, Lewis Hamilton being the undoubted standout.

Kevin Magnussen relatively struggled at McLaren but has since had decent success at Haas, while the aforementioned Vandoorne has struggled despite promise in his debut race in 2016.

When the 2019 Australian Grand Prix rolls around, Norris will have 0 racing experience in an F1 car, but that doesn't tell the full story. Like most professional drivers these days, Lando started his racing career as a child in karts, giving him 12 years of racing experience, plenty of time to perfect his race-craft. Piloting an F1 car is like nothing else in racing, but the cream always rises to the top and Norris is worthy of a place on the 20 car grid.

He could be F2 Champion, isn't that enough?

Norris has impressed in both Formula 2 and during F1 Practice.

This year's Formula 2 Championship has been a superb contest between two of Britain's up and coming talents, Norris and George Russell. Russell is another driver who is a part of a driver academy - being contracted to Mercedes - and has led the championship for the majority of the 2018 season.

A promotion to F1 seems like a logical next step for the winner of F2 but this isn't always the case, just ask Fabio Leimer. However, Norris has enjoyed a stellar junior career so far, coming out on top in last year's European Formula 3 championship and adjusting to F2 (a much higher quality of series) excellently. Even if he doesn't end the season in the number 1 spot (which is looking fairly likely), the signs are without a doubt positive for his Grand Prix debut.

So, can Norris make it in F1?

Of course, Norris can make a positive impact in F1. He's undoubtedly a fast learning driver and one of the most promising young drivers out there right now. 19 may seem like a very young age to begin your F1 career, but there have been many examples of those that have joined younger, such as Max Verstappen (17), or as old like Esteban Ocon.

Even though McLaren are struggling, they are one of the most prestigious teams in the sport and driving for them comes with huge pressure, especially for a rookie. Despite that though, I honestly believe that Norris will adapt to Formula 1, even though I don't expect him to beat teammate Carlos Sainz on a regular basis. Nothing is certain in motorsport, but Norris' driving style should suit the modern F1 cars and tyres.

What do you think about Norris? Was it the right decision to replace Vandoorne with him? Let us know in the comments below!