F1 Japanese: Top 5 races of all time 

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    03 Oct 2018, 23:32 IST

Hakkinen Japan GP
Schumacher won the 2000 Japanese Grand Prix

The 2018 Japanese Grand Prix will be held at the Suzuka Circuit on 7 October 2018. Lewis Hamilton goes into the weekend with a comfortable 50-point lead over Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. A win in Japan would bring the Briton one step closer to his fifth drivers' championship, one more than the German.

As the Grand Prix is usually positioned at the business end of the season, the race at the Suzuka circuit has been home to some of the most memorable races in Formula One's illustrious history, with most of them deciding the drivers' and the constructors' championships.

Interestingly, the first Japanese Grand Prix in 1976 held at Fuji Speedway was also a championship decider - James Hunt bettered his arch-rival Niki Lauda to clinch his only Formula One Championship.

Let not wait any longer and shed some light at the Japanese Grand Prix's top-five races of all time.

#5 Hill wins the race on aggregate - 1994 Japanese Grand Prix

JAPANESE GP HILL
Hill won the 1994 Japanese Grand Prix on aggregate

The 1994 Japanese Grand Prix was the penultimate race of the season, with Damon Hill trailing the eventual World Champion Michael Schumacher by a slender margin.

A hotly contested qualifying session saw Schumacher and Hill lock the front row of the grid, with the German taking the pole position.

The race started under appalling conditions, which forced several cars to retire early from the Grand Prix. The race was run for around 10 laps before being red-flagged due to dangerous track conditions. At this point in time, Michael Schumacher led Damon Hill by 6.8 seconds.

After the restart, Damon Hill managed to take the chequered flag with a gap of 10.1 seconds to the German, which secured him a famous victory by an aggregate difference of 3.3 seconds.

With that race win, Damon Hill closed the gap to the German to only a single point, setting up a great final race of the season. However, a collision between the two in the next race ensured that Michael Schumacher won the championship.

Japanese GP Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Michael Schumacher Ayrton Senna
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
