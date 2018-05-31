Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

F1: Kubica to replace Hartley? at Toro Rosso

Brendon Hartley's poor start to the season could see Robert Kubica replace the New Zealander.

Jamie Davies
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 31 May 2018, 22:03 IST
380

Roberto Kubica of Poland and Williams Martini in the...
Is Kubica off to Toro Rosso

The troubles going on at Williams is very worrying for the nine time Constructors' champions as on Wednesday their team head of aero, Dirk De Beer, had departed from Williams after a troubled start to the season.

In the last 24 hours, there have now been rumours of Williams' reserve driver Robert Kubica set to depart the Formula 1 team. If other seats were to be available.

Some are believing the Polish racer is linked to a move to Toro Rosso to replace Brendon Hartley.

When you compare Hartley to his team mate's performances so far in 2018, Pierre Gasly has no doubt been the most impressive driver out of the two.

Earlier on this year saw Gasly capture fourth place at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Toro Rosso's highest finish of the season so far.

After six races into the championship, Hartley has only scored one point by finishing 10th at last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Dr. Helmut Marko, who is the head of Red Bull's driver programme, had said in a recent interview that there were no plans to let go of the New Zealander racer "at the moment".

But the Red Bull boss has concerns over Gasly's team mate, he told Speed Week: "The situation around Brendon is not pleasing.

Hartley rejoined Toro Rosso days before last year's US Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz had left the team to join Renault.

Marko added: “We will go through this in peace and see what we can do in the future."


Kubica the right man?

F1 Winter Testing in Barcelona - Day Three
Kubica has had big support since returning to F1

The Pole has been twiddling his thumbs at the back of the scenes while his Williams team mates of Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin have been racing out on the circuits.

Kubica has however had a moment or two from this month's Spanish Grand Prix where he took part in Free Practise 1 but himself and Stroll struggled in the session.

They were both the slowest drivers out of the pack.


Kubica's recovery from his 2011 rallying accident has been very impressive as many were surprised to see the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner return to the sport.

It has taken the 33 year old seven years to get back into F1 but his determination and speed has convinced the Williams bosses including Clare Williams to sign him up as a reserve driver.

Williams are having an embarrassing season so far and are currently 10th out of the 10 teams competing in the Constructors' Championship with only four points.

Gone are the days when the likes of Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve were the last ones to win the world championships for Williams back in 1996 and 1997.

Kubica's experience in racing would get many teams to sign up the Pole but the fatal injury he had to his right arm maybe a risky move for some teams in the sport.

It would seem very unlikely for Toro Rosso to hire a driver outside of the Red Bull programme if the past tells us anything.

Should Toro Rosso bend the rules and bring in an outside driver like Robert Kubica?

Latest F1 News, Results, Standings, and Schedule.

F1 2018 Williams F1 Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda Robert Kubica Brendon Hartley F1 Drivers 2018 F1 Teams 2018
F1: Daniel Ricciardo contract - 5 possible drivers at Red...
RELATED STORY
Five youngest F1 point scorers
RELATED STORY
Formula 1 Records
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Williams needs to do a Ferrari-Haas
RELATED STORY
5 Formula One drivers who survived deadly accidents
RELATED STORY
F1 Rumours: Alonso 'not happy' - Ricciardo warned to join...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton with work to do, Gasly the surprise...
RELATED STORY
Kubica handed Williams FP1 drive in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: 5 Possible Kimi Raikkonen Replacements for 2019
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 craziest moments of The 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...