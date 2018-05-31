F1: Kubica to replace Hartley? at Toro Rosso

Brendon Hartley's poor start to the season could see Robert Kubica replace the New Zealander.

Is Kubica off to Toro Rosso

The troubles going on at Williams is very worrying for the nine time Constructors' champions as on Wednesday their team head of aero, Dirk De Beer, had departed from Williams after a troubled start to the season.

In the last 24 hours, there have now been rumours of Williams' reserve driver Robert Kubica set to depart the Formula 1 team. If other seats were to be available.

Some are believing the Polish racer is linked to a move to Toro Rosso to replace Brendon Hartley.

When you compare Hartley to his team mate's performances so far in 2018, Pierre Gasly has no doubt been the most impressive driver out of the two.

Earlier on this year saw Gasly capture fourth place at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Toro Rosso's highest finish of the season so far.

After six races into the championship, Hartley has only scored one point by finishing 10th at last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Dr. Helmut Marko, who is the head of Red Bull's driver programme, had said in a recent interview that there were no plans to let go of the New Zealander racer "at the moment".

But the Red Bull boss has concerns over Gasly's team mate, he told Speed Week: "The situation around Brendon is not pleasing.

Hartley rejoined Toro Rosso days before last year's US Grand Prix after Carlos Sainz had left the team to join Renault.

Marko added: “We will go through this in peace and see what we can do in the future."

Kubica the right man?

Kubica has had big support since returning to F1

The Pole has been twiddling his thumbs at the back of the scenes while his Williams team mates of Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin have been racing out on the circuits.

Kubica has however had a moment or two from this month's Spanish Grand Prix where he took part in Free Practise 1 but himself and Stroll struggled in the session.

They were both the slowest drivers out of the pack.

Kubica's recovery from his 2011 rallying accident has been very impressive as many were surprised to see the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix winner return to the sport.

It has taken the 33 year old seven years to get back into F1 but his determination and speed has convinced the Williams bosses including Clare Williams to sign him up as a reserve driver.

Williams are having an embarrassing season so far and are currently 10th out of the 10 teams competing in the Constructors' Championship with only four points.

Gone are the days when the likes of Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve were the last ones to win the world championships for Williams back in 1996 and 1997.

Kubica's experience in racing would get many teams to sign up the Pole but the fatal injury he had to his right arm maybe a risky move for some teams in the sport.

It would seem very unlikely for Toro Rosso to hire a driver outside of the Red Bull programme if the past tells us anything.

Should Toro Rosso bend the rules and bring in an outside driver like Robert Kubica?

