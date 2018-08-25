F1 Belgian Grand Prix: Who will win in wet weather conditions at Spa?

Who will win in wet weather conditions at Spa?

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice

Belgian Grand Prix weekend is underway, and it officially marks the end of the Formula One summer break. While everyone should have ideally come back refreshed and ready for the second half of the year, news filtering through has ensured everybody to stay on their toes for the hiatus.

While the two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso, has decided to retire from F1 after 2018, Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz, and Pierre Gasly have switched teams for the next year. Each decision acted as a domino effect for the next, with Daniel moving to Renault and grabbing Sainz’s seat who in turn filled in for his retiring compatriot while Gasly fills in for Ricciardo.

Apart from the driver’s market shaking things up, Racing Point Force India is a ‘new’ inclusion to Formula One family, being birthed from the Force India team’s assets. They gained entry after long discussions with FIA and only when they agreed to a new identity, and wiping off their slate of championship points.

Turning away from this aspect of the sport to the one we most enjoy, racing, would be a relief. Doing so at Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, and if the weather predictions are accurate, a wet one, would be an added benefit. Mercedes and Ferrari are bringing upgrades to the race and with only 12 points separating the two, it would be interesting to see who would emerge on top with the new developments to their engines.

Here is a list of all the drivers who might sneak a win if rain becomes a factor on Sunday:-

#5 Daniel Ricciardo

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Practice

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted to feeling exhausted this season, along with having finally made a decision regarding his future would have helped him take a breather. He would be feeling rejuvenated and looking forward to leaving his mark on Belgium again.

He has previously scored a victory at Spa and barring his singles retirement in 2015, has been on the podium all the years he has driver for Red Bull racing. Although all seven of his Grand Prix wins have come at different circuits, he would be looking to break the streak and grab the trophy at this track one more time.

