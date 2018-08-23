F1: The King of Spa, Best of Kimi Raikkonen in the Belgian Grand Prix

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps motor-racing circuit has been hosting the Belgian Grand Prix consistently since 1985 every year except during 2003 and 2006. Despite its name, the circuit is not in Spa but lies in the vicinity of the town of Francorchamps.

The interesting part of Formula One is when certain drivers try to own certain racing tracks. Their best comes out in those alone. The Spa is one such circuit for the Iceman. The Finnish driver has won 4 times at the Spa-Francorchamps, most for him at any circuit. Three out of those 4 wins came in consecutive seasons. In his 11 outings at his favorite Spa, he has won on four occasions, finished once at 3rd and twice at 4th.

Kimi Raikkonen who has 99 podiums to his name as of now, would be licking his lips to make the 100th at his favorite Spa in the coming weekend. Lets now take a look at why Kimi Raikkonen is known as the King of Spa.

#5 Rage at Eau Rouge, 2012 Belgian GP

Kimi Raikkonen at his best during 2012 Belgium GP

After leaving Formula One racing for 2 years, trying his stints at Rallying and NASCAR, the Iceman returned to the domain where he is much better at, this time with Lotus. Raikkonen who has been literally taming the Spa circuit is probably the only driver who has aced at the Eau Rouge corner, which is considered to be the most challenging out of the 19 turns. The corner is basically a left-hander at the bottom, proceeding to the downhill is a steep right-hander towards uphill.

The Finn's comeback was marked in style when he overtook the legendary Schumacher at the Eau Rouge corner with his Lotus E20 was sheer brilliance. It can easily be said as one of the best overtaking maneuvers in the recent times. Though he could outwit Schumi who has 2 more wins than him at the same venue. Raikkonen with his mediocre car couldn't go past Button or Vettel who were racing with faster cars, finished the race at 3rd having started the race at 4th position.

1 / 5 NEXT