F1: Mclaren announces Lando Norris as Vandoorne's replacement for 2019. 

Shahid Salman
ANALYST
News
112   //    03 Sep 2018, 16:45 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Practice
Lando Norris - Italian Grand Prix 2018

Mclaren has confirmed Lando Norris as a replacement for Stoffel Vandoorne for 2019 F1 season. The 18 years old Norris is the test driver and reserve for the team. He also drove for Mclaren in the practice sessions at Spa and Monza recently.

Norris currently drives in the FIA Formula-2 championship and stands second in the championship standings with four more races to go in this season.

The CEO of Mclaren, Zak Brown said “We’re very pleased to finally be able to reveal who will complete our driver line-up at McLaren for 2019.

“We believe Lando is an exciting talent, full of potential, who we’ve very deliberately kept within the McLaren fold for exactly that reason.

“We already know he’s fast, he learns quickly, and has a mature head on his young shoulders. We see much potential for our future together. The investment we have made in his budding career with simulator development and seat-time in the car has been well-deserved, as he has continued to prove his abilities both behind the wheel and in his work with the engineering team.

“Lando is an integral part of our plan for rebuilding our Formula 1 operation for the future, and he has already developed a strong relationship with the team.


Lando Norris said “To be announced as a race driver for McLaren is a dream come true. Although I’ve been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality.

“I’d like to thank the whole team for this amazing opportunity and for believing in me. I’m also extremely grateful for the commitment McLaren has already shown in my development, allowing me to build my experience in a Formula 1 car in both testing and on Fridays during the past two race weekends.

“For the remainder of 2018, my focus remains firmly on the Formula 2 championship. My objective is to win the title before joining McLaren full-time, which will be tough, but I will fight as hard as I can for the remaining four races. I’ll also be working closely with McLaren at every opportunity to learn as much as possible from the drivers, engineers and mechanics to give myself the best preparation ahead of next year.”


Shahid Salman
ANALYST
Motorsport journalist with the experience behind the wheels | Winner Raid the Himalaya, Dakshin Dare and National Rallies | Formula1 Fanatic
