F1: Michael Schumacher, Best Moments of his career

Schmacher's TOP 5 best moments in his splendid F1 career

Formula One fraternity mostly falls short of adjectives when it comes to the description of probably the greatest driver in the history of Grand Prix racing and hence the name is etched to every F1 fanatic around the globe. The exceptional, Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut with the Jordan-Ford Formula One team at the Belgian GP, Spa- Francorchamps and impressed many on his first outing by qualifying 7th on the grid which was also the best qualifying position the team had seen. He found his initial success with the Benetton F1 team, he won two world championship title's with the team before making his move to Ferrari.

The German was hugely successful and achieved the legendary status in the sport while driving for the Italian team. He will be remembered by most of the fans in his striking red Ferrari suit and the Marlboro Ferrari Livery car in which he showed dominant form. He retired from the sport at the end of 2006 season for the first time while driving for Ferrari and then made a shocking comeback with the Mercedes AMG F1 team in 2010. He just managed to get one podium finish with the German team in 2012 European GP. The German finally bid goodbye to Formula 1 at the end of 2012 season.

Schumi has numerous records to his credit and to start with- Most World Championship titles(7),5 of which he won in a row. Maximum no of Grand Prix wins (91), the Highest number of fastest laps (77) and the Most Races won in a single season(13).

In December 2013, Schumacher had a near fatal head injury while skiing in the French Alps and left each one of us in a despair. After which he was kept in a medically induced coma for 6 months straight until June 2014 and he further went to University Hospital of Laussane for rehabilitation. Since then his condition has been mysterious and he hasn't made a single public appearance till date. All his fans and followers pray the best for him. Though he was great throughout his career but here we have the ultimate best moments of his career

#First Victory- Belgian Grand Prix 1992

Belgian GP 1992 Nigel Mansell & the winner Michael Schumacher

It all began at Spa 1992 where Michael recorded his first of the 91 F1 career wins. The German qualified 3rd on the grid behind Senna in 2nd and the world champion Mansell on pole. In the early part of the race Senna showed strong pace and was leading for Williams. When the rain came the Brazilian gambled on the tyre strategy which did not work well for him. The 23-year-old youngster from Germany and a master in wet claimed victory ahead of the new world champion Mansell. He became the youngest winner in the quarter of a century and then 4th youngest in history. Schumacher's feat stunned the world.

