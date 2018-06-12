F1: Michael Schumacher at his best - Top 5 races of all time

Top 5 races of Michael Schumacher. Last win at Shangai circuit. European GP title back at 1995. Titles at his favorite Spa circuit.

Michael Schumacher

The first name that comes to mind whenever someone speaks about F1 is Michael Schumacher. The retired German driver is regarded as the statistically the best driver the sport has ever seen. The only man in F1 history who has seven world championship titles till today, out of which five were won in consecutive years (2000-2004). Schumacher also holds the record for winning the most number of Grand Prix wins of 91 and also for securing the most fastest lap records, 77. During the 2004 season, he ended up winning 13 races out of 18, recording it as the most number of Grand Prix wins in a single season.

The prolific racer initially announced his retirement at the end of 2006 season and continued to be part of Ferrari for few more years as Adviser. The racer inside the legend couldn’t remain calm, tried his stints at Motorcycle racing and IDM Superbike-series until he returned to the F1 arena again breaking his retirement signing with Mercedes for 2010 season. At the end of 3 years contract, he announced his second retirement. In the following year, Schumacher involved in a severe accident caused due to skiing, which put him in a coma for around 6 months till 16th June 2014.

Now let’s take a look at his top 5 races…

#5 Belgian Grand Prix, 1997

Michael Schumacher in Belgian Grand Prix 1997

This Grand Prix is remembered as the first race in F1 history to start off behind the Safety Car. Another reason to remember is for Schumi’s excellence. Having qualified the race at the 3rd position behind Villeneuve and Alesi, he went on to win the race quite comfortably creating a 26second gap between him and Fisichella who finished the race at a 2nd spot having started at 4th.

As the conditions were heavily impacted by rain, the race started off with Safety car. Schumacher took full advantage of the conditions to his control, tried overtaking both Alesi and Villeneuve in the 5th lap. The German’s brave move to overtake Alesi at the La Source hairpin establishes how much control he had behind the wheels. He continued to further increase the gap from lap 5 till the end by pitting at right times and changing tires appropriately.

Video Belgian Grand Prix 1997 in rain