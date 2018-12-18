Michael Schumacher is on the mend, no longer bedridden

On December 29, 2013, Michael Schumacher suffered catastrophic brain damage after crashing and smashing his head while skiing in the exclusive ski resort of Meribel in France. Five years after the incident that left him comatose, the most successful F1 champion in history is believed to have recovered and is not subsisting on life support or hooked on tubes.

The Schumacher family, particularly wife Corinna Betsch are known to be reticent during this troubled times. Friends and family have honoured their wish for privacy and kept Schumacher's condition a closely guarded secret.

In the absence of any updates, speculation has been rampant about his health and recovery. The seven-time world champion is reportedly is no longer bedridden. Schumacher sustained the injury while skiing with his son Mick in the French Alps when he fell and hit his head on a rock, which doctors say might have killed him had he not been wearing a helmet.

After two surgeries, Schumacher was placed into a medically induced coma to aid recovery from the accident, and he was gradually brought out of the coma in April 2014. Since September of that year, Schumacher has received care in his home, and official news on his condition has been sparse.

According to latest reports, the omen is good. The Formula 1 legend will reportedly be flying to Dallas, Texas soon for treatment of his threatening injury. The Schumacher family is known to own land in the area, having bought a 200-hectare ranch outside Dallas in 2012. If Michael Schumacher is to receive treatment in Texas, it makes logistic sense to reside there while his medical convalescence continues.

It would be a great story for F1 and sports, in general, to have him to fully recover and witness the progress of his son Mick Schumacher who is fast on his way of becoming a highly rated F1 driver. Mick already is much vaunted, having won the F2 title with Prema Racing in 2018 and debuting in F2 later in 2019.

