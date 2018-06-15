F1: Michael Schumacher's private collection opens for fans - Race Cars, Helmets, Trophies and more.

F1 Legend Michael Schumacher's private collection of race cars, trophies, helmets, and memorabilia goes on public view

Michael Schumacher on his Go-Kart

Michael Schumacher is undoubtedly the biggest name in Formula One. Schumacher met with a near fatal accident and suffered a life-threatening injury while skiing in the French Alps with his son Mick five years ago. He was left in a coma with a serious head injury.

In January 2018, Schumacher celebrated his 49th birthday and his daughter Gina took to Social Media platform Instagram leaving a message to her father.She wrote on Insta post: “Happy Birthday to the best Dad ever. We love you. #keepfighting.”

The Schumacher family rarely discuss his condition since the tragedy. Thousands of fans around the world use the hashtag #keepfighting hoping to see the Champ recover in the future.

The Michael Schumacher Private Collection will open this weekend, Saturday16th June 2018, with free access as a thank you gesture to fans from the Schumacher family.

The general public and fans can visit at Motorworld Köln Rheinland, not far from Michael Schumacher's hometown Kerpen.

The Michael Schumacher Private Collection will open its doors to visitors for the first time, showcasing Michael's own collection of race cars, personal cars, helmets, trophies and other memorabilia from his record-breaking F1 career.

Its open seven days a week throughout the year from 10 am - 8 pm.

Micheal Schumacher Private Collection

Schumacher is statistically the best driver the sport has ever seen. The only man in F1 history who has seven world championship titles in the history of the sport, out of which five were won in consecutive years (2000-2004) with Ferrari.

Schumacher also holds the record for winning the most number of Grand Prix wins of 91 and also for securing the most fastest lap records, 77. During the F1 2004 season, he ended up winning 13 races out of 18, recording it as the most number of Grand Prix wins in a single Formula One season.