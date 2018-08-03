F1 Mid-Season Review: 5 best drivers at the halfway stage

Sarthak Sharma
03 Aug 2018, 18:19 IST

Vettel and Hamilton have been dominant

The grueling Formula One calendar takes a break for about a month after an impressive first half of races that saw the World Championship slide from one end to the other.

By the end of the latest race in Hungary, the Championship scene looked a little bit clear though, with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton building up a bit of a gap over his closest rival in Sebastian Vettel. But Hamilton will know better than to retreat into a false sense of security at this stage, as past years have proven that the second half of the campaign can throw up a number of surprises and lead to shocking conclusions.

Hamilton raced to victory at the Hungaroring quite comfortably, but in doing so, the Briton basically kept history against him, as no driver has gone on to win the World Championship after winning in Hungary since 2004. That dubious statistic aside, the 33-year-old has yet again proved his worth for a Mercedes team that is showing some serious pace in both its cars.

At the other end is Ferrari, with Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen showing off some lightning speed of their own. While it hasn't all gone according to plan, the Prancing Horse can expect to make a comeback on the back of impressive lap sessions in testing at Hungary.

Apart from Hamilton and Vettel, a few others have emerged as outside contenders for the title based on their performances, and here we are ranking them in order of their exploits in this F1 season:

#5 Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

Daniel Ricciardo

Don't be fooled by Daniel Ricciardo's happy-go-lucky nature and relaxed demeanour, because the Australian can be a real tough nut to crack on his day. After rising to the top ranks at Red Bull, the driver has excelled when others have failed and despite being a shade slower than the Mercedes' and Ferraris, has smartly been able to bring up points for his team. Ricciardo has two victories already this campaign, and the win at the Chinese Grand Prix was proof of his superior overtaking ability that was also on show in Hungary after starting from way back on the grid.

As the calendar goes on, don't be surprised if you see Ricciardo putting some pressure on the top brass in F1.

