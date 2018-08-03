Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 Mid-Season Review: 5 best drivers at the halfway stage

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
407   //    03 Aug 2018, 18:19 IST

Vettel and Hamilton have been dominant
Vettel and Hamilton have been dominant

The grueling Formula One calendar takes a break for about a month after an impressive first half of races that saw the World Championship slide from one end to the other.

By the end of the latest race in Hungary, the Championship scene looked a little bit clear though, with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton building up a bit of a gap over his closest rival in Sebastian Vettel. But Hamilton will know better than to retreat into a false sense of security at this stage, as past years have proven that the second half of the campaign can throw up a number of surprises and lead to shocking conclusions.

Hamilton raced to victory at the Hungaroring quite comfortably, but in doing so, the Briton basically kept history against him, as no driver has gone on to win the World Championship after winning in Hungary since 2004. That dubious statistic aside, the 33-year-old has yet again proved his worth for a Mercedes team that is showing some serious pace in both its cars.

At the other end is Ferrari, with Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen showing off some lightning speed of their own. While it hasn't all gone according to plan, the Prancing Horse can expect to make a comeback on the back of impressive lap sessions in testing at Hungary.

Apart from Hamilton and Vettel, a few others have emerged as outside contenders for the title based on their performances, and here we are ranking them in order of their exploits in this F1 season:

#5 Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Don't be fooled by Daniel Ricciardo's happy-go-lucky nature and relaxed demeanour, because the Australian can be a real tough nut to crack on his day. After rising to the top ranks at Red Bull, the driver has excelled when others have failed and despite being a shade slower than the Mercedes' and Ferraris, has smartly been able to bring up points for his team. Ricciardo has two victories already this campaign, and the win at the Chinese Grand Prix was proof of his superior overtaking ability that was also on show in Hungary after starting from way back on the grid.

As the calendar goes on, don't be surprised if you see Ricciardo putting some pressure on the top brass in F1.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Mclaren-Renault F1 Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
Just a regular guy with a serious passion for sports.
F1: 5 Drivers who won from the back of the grid
RELATED STORY
Top 5 funny commercials featuring F1 drivers
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: 5 Best Teams of all Time.
RELATED STORY
F1 Drivers who have achieved the most number of Grand...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 Possible Alonso Replacements at Mclaren
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: 5 Best Moments at Silverstone
RELATED STORY
F1: Drivers who were Black Flagged during a Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Top 5 unluckiest F1 drivers in the past decade
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Unusual F1 Podium Ceremonies, bet you never knew!
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us