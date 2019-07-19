F1 New: Baldisseri says Vettel is Overrated and not Schumacher's Heir

Charanjot Singh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 36 // 19 Jul 2019, 14:37 IST

Vettel has come under harsh criticism from Italian media after another on-track collision at Silverstone

In a dramatic turn of events where anything that could go wrong has gone wrong, Sebastian Vettel has come under severe criticism from the Former Ferrari engineer Luca Baldiserri.

“I think Vettel is an overrated driver and not Schumacher’s heir. He has made so many mistakes and must rediscover himself,” Baldisserri told the Italian podcast Pit-Talk. Baldisseri labeled the Ferrari lead driver's performance at the British Grand Prix "a disaster" and insisted that the German is probably not the right person to lead the team.

Vettel has come under attack from the Italian media as the young sensation in Charles Leclerc is matching him and beating him on track consistently in recent races. The Italian media have ordained the 21-yr old as the "Young Prince" from Monaco and are banking on him to lead the Ferrari charge sooner rather than later.

Baldisseri added that Vettel's services could still be important for Ferrari as Leclerc is still maturing. Baldisseri explained, “But he is still a driver who has won four titles, If Leclerc keeps maturing and becomes the top driver, he will still need a teammate who can support and help him. I believe from that point of view that Vettel has the experience to be a high-level teammate.”

Vettel's collision was one of the many he has suffered in recent past

Getting attacked from all corners is probably not what Vettel had in mind when Ferrari was touted to be the favorites at the start of the season. The season hasn't gone his way in any capacity as he's struggled to extract the maximum out of the car.

The improvements shown by Charles Leclerc, the 21-year old Ferrari teammate has also not left Vettel with any place to hide as the youngster keeps putting together consistent and fast times throughout the weekend. It would be interesting to see what happens next as the 4 time World Champion looks completely out of place in a team he made home 4 years ago.

