F1 News: I can definitely do 5 Years says, Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco was Lewis Hamilton's latest career win, his fourth this season in six races

77 race wins, 85 pole positions, 42 fastest laps, 140 podium finishes, and above all, five world titles- Lewis Hamilton sports a resume that most F1 drivers would do anything to have. No other driver has dominated the post-2014 era in Formula 1 quite like the current defending World Champion.

It's not that the others aren't talented. It's not that the 19 men on the grid, barring Lewis, aren't quick or don't have it in them to win.

It's just that Lewis Hamilton has set the benchmark for excellence so high that even the man who comes close (somewhat) statistically toward competing with him- Sebastian Vettel- seems incapable.

We've seen this for quite some time now. In 2017, Vettel, in far better form that what he is in currently, came close toward matching the Mercedes driver. In the end, he would finish 46 points shy of the then four-time world champion.

Next year, in 2018, Vettel would exhibit familiar form but would hardly prove himself to be a match to the iconic British racer. The German, in the end, would be left 88 points adrift of the 2018 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton.

This year, Vettel's sandbagging already in that SF-90, and a new challenger has emerged to contest the man with the Midas touch. It's no longer a competitor in red racing overalls. It's Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who until 2018, was abruptly called Lewis' wingman.

That said, the rate at which Hamilton is winning, currently only 14 wins adrift of matching Michael Schumacher's staggering total of 91 race wins, it remains to be seen who or what might stop the sensational driver.

And what's even more interesting is that Lewis Hamilton has recently admitted that he can "definitely" contest for 5 more seasons.

Do the math, understand his form, analyse his staggering success and accomplishments, and you can imagine the kind of damage that the Stevenage-born can inflict over his opponents.

Where other drivers are merely trying to contest in what seems an out and out Mercedes-driven era, Hamilton's established a reign of sorts. And unless someone like Max Verstappen, who arguably has done a far better job than Vettel at challenging Hamilton (as seen at Monaco), it doesn't appear if Lewis will stop till he gets enough.

The 2019 Monaco GP winner was quoted as saying the following:

"Michael retired when he was 38, I'm 33 so I mean in my and I can definitely do five years!"

And that's not all. The Mercedes driver would go on to add,

" I am ridiculously determined to win. I've got this opportunity that I could easily let go of right now, but I feel like I would be squandering it if I didn't continue to improve, grow, push."

