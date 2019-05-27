F1 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings: Hamilton Wins From Vettel As Merc's 1-2 juggernaut stops

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

The 2019 Monaco Grand Prix was by far one of the most intriguing contests that one saw in a while.

In comparison to the 2018 race (that saw Daniel Ricciardo win a great contest), the Monaco GP produced a 'silvery' result for Mercedes, courtesy a dominant win by Lewis. But there was a lot more to the salubrious contest nestled in the heart of the European principality.

On the one hand, it was a day fraught with problems for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver failed to finish his home race in what could've been an interesting contest given that the youngster was so keen to improve on a lowly qualifying result on Saturday.

And on the other, the race did finally produce a result that may have spurred the team's confidence somewhat as experienced driver Sebastian Vettel climbed to the second spot on the podium, following Max Verstappen's 5-second time penalty, meaning the Dutchman would fall down to fourth with Bottas further up in third.

That said, let's ascertain the Sportskeeda Driver Ratings for the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix:

#10 Alfa Romeo

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - a pretty 'normal' race for Kimi's team!

Kimi Raikkonen- 17th

It wasn't really a great day for Kimi at Monaco, a track that the 'Iceman' once described in this simple way, "Oh, I hate it here," referring to an incident with Perez when Raikkonen used to be with Renault

But out here in the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, the Alfa Romeo driver, who entered his 300th Grand Prix could only manage a lowly 17th on the grid.

This was in no way the kind of outcome that a driver of Kimi's experience would've wanted. Isn't it?

While Kimi Raikkonen would've wanted to score a few points, having failed to do so in Spain, over a fortnight ago, his lackadaisical drive compounded by the lack of pace in his Alfa Romeo didn't really help the Iceman's cause one bit.

Driver Rating- 1.5/10

Antonio Giovinazzi- 19th

It is about time that Alfa Romeo considered an alternative to the Italian driver. At the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, young Giovinazzi finished on nineteenth on the grid. And in effect, emerged as the last man on the grid following Charles Leclerc's retirement from the race, something that happened even before lap number 20 could've taken place.

For a driver who graduated from the Ferrari driver academy, it remains to be seen what lies in the future for Giovinazzi, who's yet to break into the top ten on the grid.

Raikkonen's teammate found it hard to get going in the narrow street racing track and may want to come back stronger and hopefully Canada may reveal a great result.

Driver Rating- 1/10

