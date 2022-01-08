“I think I got shadowed a bit by him” - Lando Norris on former team-mate Carlos Sainz

Lando Norris joined McLaren in the 2019 F1 season to drive alongside Carlos Sainz, tasked with the job of taking the team back to its glory days. The pair did a good job.

While the Spaniard got the recognition he deserved after a phenomenal maiden podium, making his way to the top from the back of the grid, British driver Norris went largely unnoticed in his first two years before the departure of his team-mate to Ferrari.

Praising his former team-mate, Norris told Autosport:

“I think I got shadowed a bit by him, because he was doing an exceptional job. I think this year I've taken that next step which would have been the same or maybe a bit better than him.”

He added:

"Carlos, I believe, is one of the best drivers in Formula 1. It also didn't make me look as good, because he's an extremely good driver, and he did a very good job - like, fair play to him."

While Norris was just starting out, Sainz joined the team in the fifth year of his F1 career and finished both his years at McLaren ahead of Norris.

"I'd feel very confident" - Lando Norris on chasing maiden race win

Norris had a solid 2021 at McLaren and stood out as a potential title contender.

As reported by ESPN, Norris described his prospects for a race win:

"I definitely feel much more confident that if I was to fight for a win suddenly in the first race next year, especially after being in the position I was in in Russia, I think I'd feel very confident in that position."

Norris' maiden race win slipped through his fingers at the Russian Grand Prix where he started from pole position, but the British driver is convinced that it won't be long before he's in a position to fight for another win.

