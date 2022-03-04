"It’s the right step" - Former Red Bull driver sympathizes with Michael Masi, but claims the FIA knows 'what they're doing'

Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon, who will be driving for Williams this season, has sympathised with Michael Masi.

Albon recently admitted that he sympathizes with the former race director, given the difficult and conflicting nature of the job. However, the Williams driver believes that the restructuring will benefit the sport in the future.

After a controversial year for Michael Masi in 2021, especially in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, the FIA announced on Feburary 17 that he will no longer serve as the race director.

While several members of the Red Bull team have been vocal about their stance against this decision, Albon shared a different viewpoint.

As reported by GP Fans, Albon commented on the FIA's decision to replace Masi as the race director:

“I do sympathise for Michael. It’s a very tricky job and especially the consequence of the championship-deciding year, it was always going to be under the spotlight."

Top Gear @BBC_TopGear Michael Masi has been removed from his role as F1 race director. Plus, Formula 1 bosses have agreed to introduce a VAR-like system for mid-race controversies → topgear.com/car-news/formu… Michael Masi has been removed from his role as F1 race director. Plus, Formula 1 bosses have agreed to introduce a VAR-like system for mid-race controversies → topgear.com/car-news/formu… https://t.co/jr9GAQmjSx

Defending the decision to replace Masi, he added:

"The FIA, they know what they’re doing and the restructure is going to help but I feel like being able to assign multiple things as one person doing a lot of things is always going to be very tricky. It’s the right step from the FIA to restructure the whole stewarding of Formula 1 and we will have to see how it all plays out.”

2022 brings in several changes in terms of regulations, with the FIA, drivers, teams, and cars, setting it up to be one of the most exciting new eras in the sport.

Red Bull boss claims the team is "energised" by Max Verstappen's #1

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has chosen to drive with #1 in the 2022 season and is determined to defend his title. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently revealed that this has left the team motivated and confident to fight harder to retain their place at the top.

As reported by F1.com, Horner revealed the team's energy leading up to the start of the season:

“I mean, sticking that number one on the car after all the pain that we went through last year, the fight that it was in 2021, and now the fight is to make sure we retain it on the car... it’s just energised everyone in the team.”

He added:

“You can see a spring in everybody’s step and it gives people confidence as well, which is such an important thing in any sport – which is to not have arrogance, but confidence – and I think that runs through the organisation.”

With hopes that Sergio Perez delivers at the top level, Red Bull will once again be chasing their fifth constructor's championship title in 2022 with the aim of retaining Verstappen's title.

Edited by Diptanil Roy