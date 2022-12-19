Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok believes that Red Bull would benefit in the long run by signing McLaren's Lando Norris to the team. Over the course of his four years in the sport, the Briton has proven to be one of the most exciting young talents with the potential to someday fight for championships.

With Sergio Perez as Red Bull's driver No. 2 and Daniel Ricciardo as their reserve driver next season, both are in their thirties. Chandhok claimed that the Milton Keynes-based team would be in a great position with Lando Norris and Max Verstappen as their two drivers in the future.

On Sky Sports F1's 2022 season review show, the Indian said:

“I think they should be going hard to try and buy Lando Norris.”

In response to the comments made by Chandok, Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft instantly agreed. He said:

“Exactly, absolutely spot on.”

Lando Norris made quite a long-term commitment to McLaren at the start of the 2022 season, signing a four-year contract extension with the outfit.

However, the past season has proved to be quite underwhelming for the Woking-based team, as admitted by Norris himself. He only managed to secure a single podium over the course of the year, with little to no potential to fight for race wins, let alone the championship title.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Norris reflected on the season, emphasizing that he was not satisfied with where the team stood during the year. He said:

“From where we were in race one [Bahrain], I think we’ve done a good job, we recovered well. If I think before the season, did we achieve in 2022 what we should have done as McLaren? Honestly, no. If we want to do well and we want to be champions at some point and we want to win races, we can’t be satisfied with where we have been this season.”

Max Verstappen remains on contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, while Sergio Perez's contract is set to expire at the end of 2024.

Lando Norris admits he has "faith" in McLaren

At the end of the 2022 F1 season, Lando Norris revealed that while he was certainly not the happiest with how the year panned out for the team, he has faith in the men and women at McLaren.

Speaking about his future with the team at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the McLaren driver said:

"It's just faith, it's just honesty - that's the main thing I need. I'm not a guy who likes BS or likes people trying to make me happy, I like people just being honest. I have faith in McLaren, I have faith in the guys I work with, the whole team."

Norris finished the year seventh in the drivers' championship.

