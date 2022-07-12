"I want to fight for points, but also for victories"- Sebastian Vettel to make a decision regarding his F1 future after family talks amidst McLaren rumors

Sebastian Vettel, whose contract with Aston Martin is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season, recently revealed that a decision regarding his future in the sport will be made in the coming weeks.

Emphasizing that he still has the desire to fight for wins, let alone points, as reported by RacingNews365, the four-time world champion said:

“The decision is still pending, but I will think about it in the coming weeks. Of course, it also depends on the direction in which the car develops [and] how much potential I see in the team. I’ve already stressed several times that I want to fight for points, but also for victories. Otherwise, the fun is lost.”

He continued:

“So, in the next few weeks, together with my family, I’ll have to figure out how realistic my goals are, and how much energy I still feel inside me to continue growing together with the team.”

When asked about the prospects of moving to another team, the German said:

“I’m not thinking about that at the moment. Aston Martin is my first point of contact and the project I want to drive forward.”

Speculation suggests that Sebastian Vettel could possibly replace Daniel Ricciardo to partner Lando Norris at McLaren, but no concrete announcements have been made as yet.

Aston Martin boss Mike Krack confirmed that the team would like to retain the four-time world champion for the long run. He said:

“We were always clear that if he wants to continue, we would like him to stay for long, yes. We are talking. We have a very, very good relationship, and it is not that we have to set each other deadlines. Obviously at one point, if we drag that too long, we will also be running into trouble, and he’s aware of that. But they are very trustworthy discussions that we are having. From that point of view, it’s all good.”

Sebastian Vettel says there should be "zero tolerance" for abusive fans in F1

Following shocking reports of harassment, including the use of homophobic and racist slurs by fans at the Red Bull Ring last weekend during the 2022 Austrian GP, Sebastian Vettel has called for a lifetime ban against fans engaging in such behavior.

As reported by Motorsport, Vettel commented on the incident:

“Horrible isn’t it? I think it is good that this stuff comes out, that’s the start, but it is horrible. Whoever these people are they should be ashamed of themselves and they should be banned from racing events for their lives.”

He added:

“I think there should be zero tolerance. If people have a good time and drink too much that’s OK, but it doesn’t justify or excuse wrong behaviour. We race as one, so, the fans are a part of that.”

Shortly after the incident, F1 released a statement regarding the issue, confirming that the behavior will not be tolerated. It remains to be seen what actions, if any, the sport will take after its investigation into the incidents concludes to deter such behavior in the future.

