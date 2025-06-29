F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after the 2025 Austrian GP

After all the talk of Max Verstappen potentially getting a race ban due to the F1 penalty points system, the driver survived another weekend, albeit in a manner he wouldn't have liked. The Dutch driver was punted out of the race on the very first lap, and that ended whatever hopes he had of fighting for the title.

The system was first put in place in 2014 when the driving standards had taken a dip. As part of these regulations, if a driver accrues 12 penalty points over a 12-month period, they receive a race ban. The same happened to Kevin Magnussen last season as he hit the threshold.

With that being said, the current grid also has drivers getting dangerously close to a ban. Let's take a look at the top five delinquents on the current grid.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 4

Oscar Piastri was very close to adding a couple of points to his tally in Austria with his lock up. The Australian finds himself fifth on the list.

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

#4. Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 4

Talk about making a bad weekend worse, Yuki's penalty with Colapinto put him in a worse position as now questions are being asked about his viability at Red Bull. With 4 F1 penalty points, he finds himself fourth on the list.

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)

Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)

#3. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 6

Lance Stroll is currently at 6 F1 penalty points on his license and is third on this list.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#2. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Just like his P6 finish in the race, Liam Lawson also has 6 F1 penalty points, keeping him second.

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 9

There is one silver lining that Max Verstappen would have from the Austrian GP weekend, it is the fact he is now at 9 F1 penalty points on his license.

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

