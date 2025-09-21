F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after the 2025 Azerbaijan GP

The F1 penalty points system was first put in place by the FIA in 2014 to keep a standardized process and have the on-track transgressions in check. During the season, if a driver commits an on-track transgression, he gets penalty points on his super license.
These points stay with the driver for a period of 12 months before expiry. The most important figure that any driver has to keep an eye on is the 12-point threshold, which could lead to a ban.
As we move on from the F1 Azerbaijan GP, which drivers need to be the most worried about being uncomfortably close to that threshold? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?
#5 Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 5
Lance Stroll is at #5 for now and is currently at five F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#4 Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Liam Lawson is at #4 with six F1 penalty points to his name at the moment.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#3 Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 6
Oscar Piastri also has six F1 penalty points to his name. It does come as a surprise as well as the driver is in general very clean in his wheel to wheel combat.
- Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#2 Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen is no longer the driver with the most F1 penalty points, as Ollie Bearman has taken over the mantle. He's still within striking distance of that threshold.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
#1. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 10
Ollie Bearman is now alarmingly close to a race ban with 10 F1 penalty points to his name. The Brit has displaced Max Verstappen as the driver with the most points accrued on the current grid.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
- Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the 2025 Italian GP (expires on September 7, 2026)