F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after the 2025 Canadian GP

While Max Verstappen was the center of attention this past weekend, with his 11 F1 penalty points generating a lot of intrigue, he made his way through all of it unscathed. There were, however, drivers that couldn't.

The Canadian GP race weekend featured quite a few drivers getting a call to the stewards' office. Some of them got a few penalties, and the others came away from it more or less unscathed.

Yuki Tsunoda was one of the drivers who was penalized for an FP3 infringement while he was in qualifying. Fortunately, no penalty points were added to his license. There was one driver who did end up getting penalty points, and he has found his way into our current list of delinquents.

In this feature, we rank the top five delinquents on the current grid based on penalty points. So without further ado, let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5. Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 4

McLaren's Oscar Piastri picked up two F1 penalty points at the Abu Dhabi GP in 2024 for contact with Franco Colapinto, taking his total to four.

Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

#4. Jack Doohan

Penalty Points: 4

Jack Doohan found himself on the wrong side a number of times during the Chinese GP. The driver accrued four F1 penalty points during the second race weekend of the season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto at the Chinese GP Sprint (expires on March 22, 2026)

Two points: Pushing a driver off the track at the Chinese GP (expires on March 23, 2026)

#3. Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 6

Stroll has now accumulated six F1 penalty points over the past 12 months, with the latest coming at his home race.

Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)

Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)

#2. Liam Lawson

Penalty Points: 6

Lawson has six F1 penalty points, with the latest coming at the Bahrain GP and Miami GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)

#1. Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 11

Max Verstappen is still dangerously close to emulating Danish driver Kevin Magnussen and becoming the second driver to get banned for a race. The Dutch driver is at 11 F1 penalty points and would be hoping to go through the Austrian GP unscathed.

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)

One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More