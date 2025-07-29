F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents before the 2025 Hungarian GP

According to the F1 penalty points system, if a driver racks up 12 points within a 12-month period, he gets banned from a race. This is precisely why the system has been a topic of conversation this season, as both Max Verstappen and now Ollie Bearman are dangerously close to that threshold.
As part of this system, if a driver commits an on-track transgression, he get F1 penalty points. These points stay with the driver on his license for a period of 12 months.
As we head to the F1 Hungarian GP, who are the drivers that are closest to getting banned? Let's find out as we take a look at the top 5 delinquents on the grid.
F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?
#5. Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 5
Yuki picked up a penalty for causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the British GP and is now at 5 F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision with Ollie Bearman during the 2025 F1 British GP (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto during the 2025 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 29, 2026)
- Two points: Overtaking under red flag conditions in the 2025 F1 Canadian GP (expires on June 14, 2026)
#4. Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 6
Lance Stroll is currently at 6 F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- One point: Impeding during qualifying at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#3. Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Just like his P6 finish in the race, Liam Lawson also has 6 F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#2. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 8
Ollie Bearman is now slowly in a more dangerous category where the British driver's errors are taking him closer to a ban. He's already at 8 F1 penalty points in his career.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July, 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
#1. Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen is at 9 F1 penalty points at the moment.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)