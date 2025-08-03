F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after the 2025 Hungarian GP

The F1 penalty points system is used to keep the driving standards in check. If a driver ends up reaching the dreaded 12-point threshold, he gets banned. Early in the year, Max Verstappen was close to being banned, as he had accumulated 11 points.
Fortunately for him, he reined it in and kept things clean. He is currently at 9 points now. The Dutch driver is not the only one who has been on the naughty list a few times. There are a few others as well who are getting dangerously close to the dreaded threshold.
With that being said, as we move on from the F1 Hungarian GP, who are the top 5 delinquents on the grid? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?
#5 Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 6
Lance Stroll is currently at 6 F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#4 Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Liam Lawson has 6 F1 penalty points.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#3 Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 6
Oscar Piastri almost copped a few in the F1 Austrian GP when he locked up his tires into his teammate. He has six penalty points for now.
- Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#2 Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 8
Ollie Bearman is now slowly moving into a more dangerous category where the British driver's errors are taking him closer to a ban. He's already at 8 F1 penalty points in his career.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July, 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
#1 Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen had a clean weekend at Spa. However, the 9 F1 penalty points on his license are still a concern.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)