F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP

The F1 penalty points system was first put in place to keep the driving standards above a threshold. Transgressions could be anything from causing a collision, dangerous driving, speeding in the pit lane, etc.

Driver standards took a hit in the early 2010s, and without meaningful apparatus in place to monitor driving standards, this system was introduced. The number of points for a transgression depends on the severity of the act. These points stay with the driver for 12 months before expiry. If more than 12 F1 penalty points, the drivers are banned for one race.

In the current system, only one driver has crossed the 12 F1 penalty points threshold: Kevin Magnussen last season. The Danish driver had to sit out the race in Azerbaijan. As we head to the F1 Saudi Arabian GP, who are the top 5 delinquents on the current grid? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?

#5 Jack Doohan(Alpine)

Penalty Points: 4

Alpine Driver Jack Doohan has 4 penalty points that were picked up during the Chinese GP race weekend, only his third race in Formula 1. The driver also picked up a time penalty in Bahrain, but fortunately didn't get any penalty points for the same.

Two points: Causing a collision at the 2025 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on March 22, 2026)

Two points: Pushing Isack Hadjar off the track at the 2025 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on March 23, 2026)

#4 Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)

Penalty Points: 4

Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg has four F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix (expires on September 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2024 Austrian GP Sprint (expires on June 29, 2025)

#3 Liam Lawson(Racing Bulls)

Penalty Points: 5

Lawson now has 5 penalty points after an action-packed F1 Bahrain GP.

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision in Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

One point: Causing a collision in Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)

#2 Fernando Alonso(Aston Martin)

Penalty Points: 5

Fernando Alonso has collected five F1 penalty points. Three of them should have expired by the time we get to the race in Jeddah.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the 2024 F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025)

#1 Max Verstappen(Red Bull)

Penalty Points: 8

Verstappen has eight F1 penalty points to his name, with the four-time champion on the receiving end of a number of penalties last season.

One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)

One point: Virtual Safety car infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 2, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off the track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris during the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)

