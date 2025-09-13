F1 penalty points: 5 biggest delinquents after completion of two-thirds of the season

The F1 penalty points system is soon going to become a topic of discussion once again, as not one but two drivers are now eerily close to the dreaded 12-point threshold. The system was initially introduced to keep the driving standards above a threshold and has been in effect since 2014.
It's been a decade since the system has been in place, and we've only had one driver who has ever reached the 12-point threshold. Kevin Magnussen suffered a race ban last season for reaching the threshold, but other than the Danish driver, everyone has been able to keep a clean slate.
With that being said, as two-thirds of the 2025 F1 season is now done, which drivers are now closest to a race ban? Let's take a look.
F1 Penalty Points: Who is close to a ban?
#5 Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 5
Lance Stroll is in P5 right now with five F1 penalty points on his license.
- Two points: Pushing another driver off track at the Canadian GP (expires on June 15, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc at the Monaco GP (expires on May 25, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#4 Liam Lawson
Penalty Points: 6
Liam Lawson has six F1 penalty points on his superlicense at the moment. The driver would be hoping to keep a clean slate for the next few races.
- One point: Causing a collision in the Miami GP (expires on May 3, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- One point: Causing a collision in the Bahrain GP (expires on April 14, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas at the Qatar GP (expires on December 1, 2025)
#3 Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 6
Oscar Piastri is in currently in P3 with six F1 penalty points on his superlicense.
- Two points: Erratic Braking in front of Max Verstappen before a restart (expires on July 6, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Liam Lawson at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025)
#2 Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 9
Max Verstappen is in P2 on this list now. He's still within striking distance of that threshold.
- Three points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2025 F1 Spanish GP (expires on June 1, 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on December 8, 2025)
- One point: Driving unnecessarily slowly in the 2024 F1 Qatar GP Qualifying (expires on December 1, 2025)
- One point: VSC infringement in the 2024 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint (expires on November 1, 2025)
- Two points: Forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2024 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 27, 2025)
#1. Ollie Bearman
Penalty Points: 10
The surprising name at the top of the list is Ollie Bearman. The Brit is now alarmingly close to a race ban with 10 F1 penalty points to his name.
- Four points: Red Flag infringement in the pitlane during British GP (expires 6 July 2026)
- Two points: Red Flag infringement in Monaco GP FP2 (expires on 23 May 2026)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Brazilian GP (expires on November 2, 2025).
- Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz at the 2025 Italian GP (expires on September 7, 2026).