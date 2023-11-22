F1 Penalty points: Drivers and their penalty points before the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These range from causing a collision to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.
Based on their severity, each of these transgressions has different F1 penalty points attached to them. Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.
On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points before the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP.
F1 Penalty points before the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP
#1 Lewis Hamilton
Penalty Points: 4
Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name, with all of them accumulated this season.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024).
- Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024).
#2 George Russell
Penalty Points: 2
George Russell has collected two penalty points for driving in an unsafe manner in Monaco.
- Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).
#3 Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 0
Max Verstappen has no penalty points to his name.
#4 Sergio Perez
Penalty Points: 5
Sergio Perez has accumulated five penalty points, having picked up three of them in Suzuka.
- Two points: Not following safety car procedure (Expires on September 24, 2024).
- Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (Expires on September 24, 2024).
- One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (Expires on September 17, 2024).
#5 Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 0
Charles Leclerc has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.
#6 Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 2
Carlos Sainz received two penalty points during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).
#7 Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 0
Lando Norris has had a clean slate over the last 12 months.
#8 Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 0
Oscar Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin but got away without a penalty.
#9 Fernando Alonso
Penalty Points:
Fernando Alonso has no penalty points to his name.
#10 Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 2
Lance Stroll has accumulated two F1 penalty points thus far.
- Two points: Causing a collision at the British GP (Expires on July 9, 2024).
#11 Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 0
Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name in the last 12 months.
#12 Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 0
Pierre Gasly has got a completely clean slate.
#13 Nyck de Vries
Penalty Points:2
Nyck de Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.
- Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).
#14 Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 3
Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024).
- One point: This was awarded for forcing Zhou Guanyu off track during the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix (Expires on June 4, 2024).
#15 Logan Sargeant
Penalty Points: 6
Logan Sargeant has six penalty points.
- Two points: These were awarded for causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian Grand Prix (Expires on September 3, 2024).
- Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 British GP.
- Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP.
#16 Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 0
Alex Albon has no F1 penalty point to his name.
#17 Kevin Magnussen
Penalty Points: 0
Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate in terms of F1 penalty points.
#18 Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 3
Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant in Monaco.
- Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).
#19 Valtteri Bottas
Penalty Points: 2
Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (Expires on October 30, 2024).
#20 Guanyu Zhou
Penalty Points: 2
Guanyu Zhou has two F1 penalty points to his name.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo during the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix (Expires on July 23, 2024).