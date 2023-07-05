F1 Penalty Points: Drivers and their penalty points before 2023 British GP

The F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for transgressions during a race weekend. These could include anything ranging from causing an incident, dangerously blocking another competitor, or driving in an unsafe manner.

These transgressions have different F1 penalty points attached to them based on their severity. They're valid for a 12-month period and if a driver accumulates 12 or more F1 penalty points he faces a suspension from a race.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points before the 2023 British GP.

F1 Penalty points standings before the 2023 British GP

Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 0

Hamilton has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months as the Mercedes driver will be hoping to secure a podium in his upcoming home race.

George Russell

Penalty Points: 6

George Russell has six F1 penalty points to his name accrued over the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP (Expires on 10th July 2023).

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on 23rd October 2023).

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on 28th May 2024).

Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 2

Max Verstappen has two points to his name that were accrued during his collision with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 Brazilian GP (Expires on 13th November 2023).

Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 2

Perez accrued his two points during the controversial post-race penalty in the 2022 F1 Singapore GP.

Two points: Failing to stay within 10 car lengths of the Safety Car (Expires on 2nd October 2023).

Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 1

Charles Leclerc got his sole indiscretion last season at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP.

One point: Leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the 2022 F1 Japanese GP (Expires 9th October 2023).

Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz has got two F1 penalty points that were picked up during the red flag restart in Australia earlier in the season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on 2nd April 2024).

Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 3

Norris has three F1 penalty points to his name in the last 12 months.

One point: Exceeding track limits during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP (Expires on 10th July 2023).

Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on13th November 2023).

Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Piastri has kept a clean slate at the start of his career.

Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 2

Fernando Alonso has carried over two points from last season during his time at Alpine.

Two points: Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on 12th November 2023).

Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has five points accrued over the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on 23rd October 2023).

Three points: Dangerous maneuver on Sebastian Vettel during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Expires on 12th November 2023).

Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 2

The Alpine driver has accrued two points over the last 12 months when he was teamed up with Fernando Alonso.

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2022 F1 French GP (Expires on 23rd July 2023).

Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 8

The Alpine driver has eight F1 penalty points next to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Sebastian Vettel during the 2022 Austrian GP (Expires on 10th July 2023).

One point: Exceeding track limits during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP (Expires on 10th July 2023).

Two points: Speeding under red flag conditions at the 2022 Japanese GP (Expires on 9th October 2023).

Two points: Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the car in front during the Safety Car period at the 2022 US GP (Expires on 23rd October 2023).

One point: Forcing Lance Stroll off track and gaining an advantage at the 2022 Mexican GP (Expires on 30th October 2023).

Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

De Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on 2nd July 2024).

Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has 3 F1 penalty points to his name.

One Point: Pushing Guanyu Zhou off track during the 2023 F1 Spanish GP (Expires on 4th June 2024).

Two points: Failing to slow for yellow flags during FP2 for the Italian Grand Prix (Expires on September 9th, 2023).

Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 0

Logan Sargeant has banged up his car quite a few times this season but fortunately for him, there hasn't been any visit to the stewards' room resulting in F1 penalty points.

Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 3

The Williams lead driver has F1 three penalty points accrued over the last 12 months.

Two points: These were handed out for forcing Lando Norris off track during the 2022 Austrian GP (Expires on 9th July 2023).

One point: This was handed out for going off track and holding onto position during the 2022 US GP (Expires on 23rd October 2023).

Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points:1

The Danish driver only has one F1 penalty point in Monza last season.

One point: This was handed out for overtaking by leaving the track during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix (Expires on 11th September 2023).

Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points:2

The German has two penalty points against his name.

Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on 29th May 2024)

Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points:0

Bottas has not accrued any penalty points in the last 12 months.

Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 3

The Chinese driver has three points to him in the last 12 months.

One point: Exceeding track limits during the 2022 Austrian GP (Expires on 10th July 2023).

Two points: Causing a collision with Mick Schumacher during the 2022 French Grand Prix (Expires on 23rd July 2023).

