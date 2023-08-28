F1 Penalty points: Drivers and their penalty points after the 2023 Dutch GP

The F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These could be anything ranging from causing an incident, dangerously blocking another competitor, or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane.

Each of these transgressions, based on their severity, has different F1 penalty points attached to them, and once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points within 12 months, he faces a suspension for one race. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before expiry.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points before the 2023 Dutch GP.

F1 Penalty points standings after the 2023 Dutch GP

1) Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 2

Lewis Hamilton got the penalty for his collision with Sergio Perez in Spa. This is his only transgression in the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024)

2) George Russell

Penalty Points: 4

George Russell has four F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

3) Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 2

Max Verstappen has two points to his name picked up for his collision with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 Brazilian GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).

4) Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 2

Perez has two F1 penalty points for his post-race penalty in the 2022 F1 Singapore GP.

Two points: Failing to stay within 10 car lengths of the Safety Car (Expires on October 2, 2023).

5) Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 1

Charles Leclerc picked up one penalty point last season at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP.

One point: Leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the 2022 F1 Japanese GP (Expires on October 9, 2023).

6) Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz has two F1 penalty points that picked up during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).

7) Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 2

Norris has two F1 penalty points to his name in the last 12 months.

Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).

8) Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Piastri has kept a clean slate in his first F1 season.

9) Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 2

Fernando Alonso has two points from last season during his time at Alpine.

Two points: Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 12, 2023).

10) Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has five F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

Three points: Dangerous maneuver on Sebastian Vettel during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Expires on November 12, 2023).

11) Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

The Alpine driver does not have any penalty points to his name.

12) Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 5

The Alpine driver has five F1 penalty points next to his name.

Two points: Speeding under red flag conditions at the 2022 Japanese GP (Expires on October 9, 2023).

Two points: Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the car in front during the Safety Car period at the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

One point: Forcing Lance Stroll off track and gaining an advantage at the 2022 Mexican GP (Expires on October 30, 2023).

13) Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

De Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024)

14) Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024)

One Point: Pushing Guanyu Zhou off track during the 2023 F1 Spanish GP (Expires on June 4, 2024).

Two points: Failing to slow for yellow flags during FP2 for the Italian Grand Prix (Expires on September 9, 2023).

15) Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 0

Logan Sargeant has banged up his car quite a few times this season, but fortunately for him, there hasn't been any visit to the stewards' room.

16) Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 1

The Williams lead driver has one F1 penalty point accrued over the last 12 months.

One point: This was handed out for going off track and holding onto position during the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

17) Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points:1

The Danish driver has one F1 penalty point from Monza last season.

One point: This was handed out for overtaking by leaving the track during the 2022 Italian Grand Prix (Expires on September 11, 2023).

18) Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points:2

The German has two penalty points against his name.

Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024)

19) Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points:0

Bottas has not accrued any penalty points in the last 12 months.

20) Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

The Chinese driver has no F1 penalty points next to his name.