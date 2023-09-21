F1 Penalty Points: Drivers and their penalty points before 2023 Japanese GP

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These could be anything ranging from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.

Each of these transgressions, based on their severity, has different F1 penalty points attached to them.

Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.

On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points before the 2023 Japanese GP.

F1 Penalty points: Drivers and their penalty points before the 2023 Japanese GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 4

Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name for his collision with Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez this year.

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024)

Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024)

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 4

George Russell has four F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 2

Max Verstappen has two penalty points picked up for his collision with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 Brazilian GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 3

Sergio Perez picked up a penalty for ramming Alex Albon out of the way in the race on Sunday. He now has three penalty points to his name.

Incidentally, both transgressions have been in a Singapore GP.

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP(Expires on September 17, 2023).

Two points: Failing to stay within 10 car lengths of the Safety Car (Expires on October 2, 2023).

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 1

Charles Leclerc picked up one penalty point last season at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP.

One point: Leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the 2022 F1 Japanese GP (Expires on October 9, 2023).

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 2

Carlos Sainz has two F1 penalty points picked up during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 2

Lando Norris has two F1 penalty points to his name in the last 12 months for his collision in Brazil with Charles Leclerc.

Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Piastri has kept a clean slate so far in his first F1 season.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 2

Fernando Alonso has two penalty points from last year during his time at Alpine.

Two points: Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 12, 2023).

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has five F1 penalty points to his name at the moment.

Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

Three points: Dangerous maneuver on Sebastian Vettel during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Expires on November 12, 2023).

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 0

Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name.

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 5

Pierre Gasly has picked up five F1 penalty points, all of which came during the 2022 season.

Two points: Speeding under red flag conditions at the 2022 Japanese GP (Expires on October 9, 2023).

Two points: Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the car in front during the Safety Car period at the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

One point: Forcing Lance Stroll off track and gaining an advantage at the 2022 Mexican GP (Expires on October 30, 2023).

#13 Nyck de Vries

Penalty Points:2

Nyck de Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.

Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 3

Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name, though two of those expire early next month.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024)

One Point: Pushing Guanyu Zhou off track during the 2023 F1 Spanish GP (Expires on June 4, 2024).

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 0

Logan Sargeant has banged up his car quite a few times this season, but fortunately for him, there haven't been any visits to the stewards' room.

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 1

Alex Albon has one F1 penalty point over the last 12 months.

One point: This was handed out for going off track and holding onto position during the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 0

Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate in terms of F1 penalty points.

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 2

Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name at the moment.

Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 0

Valtteri Bottas has maintained a clean slate in the last 12 months.

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 2

Guanyu Zhou has no F1 penalty points to his name.