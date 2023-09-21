F1 Penalty Points: Drivers and their penalty points before 2023 Japanese GP

F1 penalty points are awarded to drivers for their transgressions during a race weekend. These could be anything ranging from causing an incident to dangerously blocking another competitor or driving in an unsafe manner in the pitlane or a plethora of other things.
Each of these transgressions, based on their severity, has different F1 penalty points attached to them.
Once a driver accumulates 12 penalty points in a 12-month period, he faces a one-race suspension. The penalty points will continue to be on the driver's quota for 12 months before they expire.
On that note, let's take a look at where each driver stands in terms of F1 penalty points before the 2023 Japanese GP.
F1 Penalty points: Drivers and their penalty points before the 2023 Japanese GP
#1 Lewis Hamilton
Penalty Points: 4
Lewis Hamilton has four penalty points to his name for his collision with Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez this year.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (Expires on September 3, 2024)
- Two points: Causing a collision with Sergio Perez in the 2023 F1 Belgian GP (Expires on July 30, 2024)
#2 George Russell
Penalty Points: 4
George Russell has four F1 penalty points.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Carlos Sainz during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).
- Two points: Rejoining the track in an unsafe manner at the 2023 F1 Monaco GP and causing a collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (Expires on May 28, 2024).
#3 Max Verstappen
Penalty Points: 2
Max Verstappen has two penalty points picked up for his collision with Lewis Hamilton in Brazil last season.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton during the 2022 Brazilian GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).
#4 Sergio Perez
Penalty Points: 3
Sergio Perez picked up a penalty for ramming Alex Albon out of the way in the race on Sunday. He now has three penalty points to his name.
Incidentally, both transgressions have been in a Singapore GP.
- One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP(Expires on September 17, 2023).
- Two points: Failing to stay within 10 car lengths of the Safety Car (Expires on October 2, 2023).
#5 Charles Leclerc
Penalty Points: 1
Charles Leclerc picked up one penalty point last season at the 2022 F1 Japanese GP.
- One point: Leaving the track and gaining an advantage in the 2022 F1 Japanese GP (Expires on October 9, 2023).
#6 Carlos Sainz
Penalty Points: 2
Carlos Sainz has two F1 penalty points picked up during the red-flag restart collision with Fernando Alonso in Australia this season.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2023 F1 Australian GP (Expires on April 2, 2024).
#7 Lando Norris
Penalty Points: 2
Lando Norris has two F1 penalty points to his name in the last 12 months for his collision in Brazil with Charles Leclerc.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc during the 2022 F1 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 13, 2023).
#8 Oscar Piastri
Penalty Points: 0
Piastri has kept a clean slate so far in his first F1 season.
#9 Fernando Alonso
Penalty Points: 2
Fernando Alonso has two penalty points from last year during his time at Alpine.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Esteban Ocon during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo GP (Expires on November 12, 2023).
#10 Lance Stroll
Penalty Points: 5
Lance Stroll has five F1 penalty points to his name at the moment.
- Two points: Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso during the 2022 F1 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).
- Three points: Dangerous maneuver on Sebastian Vettel during the sprint at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Expires on November 12, 2023).
#11 Esteban Ocon
Penalty Points: 0
Esteban Ocon does not have any penalty points to his name.
#12 Pierre Gasly
Penalty Points: 5
Pierre Gasly has picked up five F1 penalty points, all of which came during the 2022 season.
- Two points: Speeding under red flag conditions at the 2022 Japanese GP (Expires on October 9, 2023).
- Two points: Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the car in front during the Safety Car period at the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).
- One point: Forcing Lance Stroll off track and gaining an advantage at the 2022 Mexican GP (Expires on October 30, 2023).
#13 Nyck de Vries
Penalty Points:2
Nyck de Vries picked up his first penalty points during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP for causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen.
- Two points: For forcing Kevin Magnussen off track during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix (Expires on July 2, 2024).
#14 Yuki Tsunoda
Penalty Points: 3
Yuki Tsunoda has three F1 penalty points to his name, though two of those expire early next month.
- Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (Expires on August 27, 2024)
- One Point: Pushing Guanyu Zhou off track during the 2023 F1 Spanish GP (Expires on June 4, 2024).
#15 Logan Sargeant
Penalty Points: 0
Logan Sargeant has banged up his car quite a few times this season, but fortunately for him, there haven't been any visits to the stewards' room.
#16 Alex Albon
Penalty Points: 1
Alex Albon has one F1 penalty point over the last 12 months.
- One point: This was handed out for going off track and holding onto position during the 2022 US GP (Expires on October 23, 2023).
#17 Kevin Magnussen
Penalty Points: 0
Kevin Magnussen has a clean slate in terms of F1 penalty points.
#18 Nico Hulkenberg
Penalty Points: 2
Nico Hulkenberg has two penalty points against his name at the moment.
- Two points. Causing a collision with Williams’ Logan Sargeant at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix (Expires on May 29, 2024).
#19 Valtteri Bottas
Penalty Points: 0
Valtteri Bottas has maintained a clean slate in the last 12 months.
#20 Guanyu Zhou
Penalty Points: 2
Guanyu Zhou has no F1 penalty points to his name.